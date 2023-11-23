Sony 5-star headphones just had another Black Friday price cut – now cheapest ever

I've been fortunate enough to review some of the best active noise-cancelling headphones in 2023, and while at the high-end the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 are incredibly impressive, if you're looking for one of the Japanese giant's best over-ear cans for a cut of the price then here's an exceptional Black Friday deal.

I'm talking about the Sony WH-1000XM4, which were a T3 Awards winner in 2022, and have long been considered as among the best headphones that you can buy. Just because they're one generation older doesn't affect the stellar sound quality or active noise-cancelling (ANC) on offer here.

I stand by these ANC headphones being a total steal at this price – especially as I've been scouring CamelCamelCamel, the price tracking site, for deals in advance of the Black Friday sale – and this is the lowest-ever price these headphones have ever been.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349 , now £197.99 at Amazon With over 40% off the list price, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are at their cheapest price ever, making for a great deal. While the XM5 model has since replaced them, the older model still represents quality across the board and, given the price, is the most sensible buy of the two (the XM5 are priced at £279 in the Black Friday sales).

The reasons to consider buying the WH-1000XM4 are plentiful: with an understated design, considerable comfort, and sound quality that's rarely matched at this price point, it's the active noise-cancelling's considerable ability in blocking out the outside world that makes these over-ear such a runaway success.

Many people consider Sony's WH series to offer the very best active noise-cancelling of any available over-ear headphones on the market. That's hyper-competitive right now, though, with lots of new launches, including the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for example (those a personal favourite).

If you're not tempted by these Sony over-ears and fancy one of the best pairs of in-ear true wireless headphones instead then continue to monitor T3's buying guides and deals posts, as I suspect there will be a bevvy of deals covering all headphones types and price points in the coming days...