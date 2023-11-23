Sony 5-star headphones just had another Black Friday price cut – now cheapest ever

The T3 Awards-winning Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted for Black Friday, now down to just £197.99

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal
(Image credit: Sony / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

I've been fortunate enough to review some of the best active noise-cancelling headphones in 2023, and while at the high-end the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 are incredibly impressive, if you're looking for one of the Japanese giant's best over-ear cans for a cut of the price then here's an exceptional Black Friday deal.

I'm talking about the Sony WH-1000XM4, which were a T3 Awards winner in 2022, and have long been considered as among the best headphones that you can buy. Just because they're one generation older doesn't affect the stellar sound quality or active noise-cancelling (ANC) on offer here.

I stand by these ANC headphones being a total steal at this price – especially as I've been scouring CamelCamelCamel, the price tracking site, for deals in advance of the Black Friday sale – and this is the lowest-ever price these headphones have ever been. 

now £197.99 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349, now £197.99 at Amazon

With over 40% off the list price, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are at their cheapest price ever, making for a great deal. While the XM5 model has since replaced them, the older model still represents quality across the board and, given the price, is the most sensible buy of the two (the XM5 are priced at £279 in the Black Friday sales).

View Deal

The reasons to consider buying the WH-1000XM4 are plentiful: with an understated design, considerable comfort, and sound quality that's rarely matched at this price point, it's the active noise-cancelling's considerable ability in blocking out the outside world that makes these over-ear such a runaway success. 

Many people consider Sony's WH series to offer the very best active noise-cancelling of any available over-ear headphones on the market. That's hyper-competitive right now, though, with lots of new launches, including the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for example (those a personal favourite). 

If you're not tempted by these Sony over-ears and fancy one of the best pairs of in-ear true wireless headphones instead then continue to monitor T3's buying guides and deals posts, as I suspect there will be a bevvy of deals covering all headphones types and price points in the coming days... 

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

