These five-star Bang & Olufsen headphones just got a secret Black Friday deal

Save more than £300 on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headset

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Bang & Olufsen has a fair few deals on this Black Friday, but few have blown us away as much as this one - the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headphones are just £148 right now.

To put this into perspective, this is the gaming headset we use on an almost daily basis and it usually costs £449. That means it has a massive 67% off.

That's for the model best suited to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One - it's part of the "Designed for Xbox" official series of accessories. However, it can also be used with your mobile phone and even a Nintendo Switch, with excellent Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal for Xbox (navy): was £449

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal for Xbox (navy): was £449, now £148  at Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal isn't just a conventional gaming headset, it is designed to look and feel like traditional B&O headphones, so can be worn for everyday use too. The beam-forming microphone is hidden, there;s ANC tech on-board, and the premium style is B&O through and through.

Check prices: Fenwick £449

View Deal

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headphones are also available with massive discounts in black and grey mist colourways.

Why choose the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset?

We can't stress highly enough, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headphones are a great all-rounder for gaming and outdoor use.

Designed to look like classic B&O over-ears, they are made from premium materials and look as far removed from conventional gaming headsets as you can get.

They can be used wirelessly with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, thanks to built-in 2.4GHz connectivity that works seamless with the consoles. Add an optional Xbox dongle to your PC and they'll connect to that too.

You can also connect them to any Bluetooth device, such as an iPhone or Android handset, for more general use.

There's Dolby Atmos support and active noise cancellation on board, so you won't be distracted by ambient sounds while you game or listen to music on the train. And, it includes a beam-forming array of microphones to talk to fellow gamers as you play - there's no mic boom to get in the way.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 12 hours when playing wirelessly on an Xbox, up to 24 hours if you are using Bluetooth with ANC switched on.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

