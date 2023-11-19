The best ANC headphones of 2023 have a huge Black Friday discount already

Bose has had a great 2023, scoring five-star reviews for its QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds. Both are exceptional products and, even better news, they are both available in great Black Friday deals in the UK and US.

The Bose QC Ultra Headphones are among the very best ANC over-ears money can buy and are now under £400 / $400 for the first time. There's £50 / $50 off them from numerous retailers, including Argos in the UK and Amazon in the States.

The superb Bose QC Ultra Earbuds are available with £40 / $50 off. You can see all the offers below.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra UK Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 , now £399.95 at Argos

The Bose QC Ultra Headphones are among the best we've ever tested – especially when it comes with active noise cancellation. If you travel a lot, you will love to have these in your bag.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299.95 , now £259.95 at John Lewis

The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds balance ANC smarts with super audio performance for one of the best pair of buds we've tested. They are available in black or white.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra US Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $429 , now $379 at Amazon

Also available in black, the Bose QC Ultra Headphones sport the company's best noise cancelling technology yet. They also promise up to 24-hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 , now $249 at Amazon

The white smoke Bose QC Ultra Earbuds are as beautiful to look at as they are to listen through. You can get the black version with this great Black Friday deal too.

Why choose the Bose QC Ultra headphones?

Bose has really taken its premium headphones and earbuds to the next level when it comes to the Ultra range.

Both the Bose QC Ultra Headphones and Earbuds have earned their T3 five-star ratings, thanks to next-level active noise cancellation – quiet possibly the best we've ever tried. The ANC really does block out all ambient sound, leaving you with a sublime listening experience.

There are few premium headphones or buds that can match their overall performance, and so both represent amazing bargains at these Black Friday prices.