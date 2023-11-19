The best ANC headphones of 2023 have a huge Black Friday discount already

The Bose QC Ultra wireless headphones are slashed in price for Black Friday in UK and US

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
(Image credit: Bose)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Bose has had a great 2023, scoring five-star reviews for its QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds. Both are exceptional products and, even better news, they are both available in great Black Friday deals in the UK and US.

The Bose QC Ultra Headphones are among the very best ANC over-ears money can buy and are now under £400 / $400 for the first time. There's £50 / $50 off them from numerous retailers, including Argos in the UK and Amazon in the States.

The superb Bose QC Ultra Earbuds are available with £40 / $50 off. You can see all the offers below.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra UK Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones:  was £449.95

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95, now £399.95 at Argos
The Bose QC Ultra Headphones are among the best we've ever tested – especially when it comes with active noise cancellation. If you travel a lot, you will love to have these in your bag.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299.95

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299.95, now £259.95 at John Lewis
The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds balance ANC smarts with super audio performance for one of the best pair of buds we've tested. They are available in black or white.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra US Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $429

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $429, now $379 at Amazon
Also available in black, the Bose QC Ultra Headphones sport the company's best noise cancelling technology yet. They also promise up to 24-hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds:  was $299

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299, now $249 at Amazon
The white smoke Bose QC Ultra Earbuds are as beautiful to look at as they are to listen through. You can get the black version with this great Black Friday deal too.

Why choose the Bose QC Ultra headphones?

Bose has really taken its premium headphones and earbuds to the next level when it comes to the Ultra range.

Both the Bose QC Ultra Headphones and Earbuds have earned their T3 five-star ratings, thanks to next-level active noise cancellation – quiet possibly the best we've ever tried. The ANC really does block out all ambient sound, leaving you with a sublime listening experience.

There are few premium headphones or buds that can match their overall performance, and so both represent amazing bargains at these Black Friday prices.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

