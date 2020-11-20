Garmin Forerunner 245 is insanely cheap in Amazon Black Friday sale. Run don't walk to grab this deal

It's officially the #1 running watch in the world, and for the Friday before Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 245 at its lowest EVER price. So many people think that today actually is Black Friday, and it might as well be if you are looking for a fitness watch: this Black Friday Garmin watch deal is truly exceptional, and it's running – ho ho! – today only.

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 245 for £179. Was £250. Lowest ever price, save £71 at Amazon

• In the USA you can get the Forerunner 245 (renewed) for $214, which is also pretty good

There are also superb deals on other Garmin watches and bands, so you are sorted whether you want a watch for outdoor navigation and hike/trail run tracking, or a simpler fitness band.

• Shop the discounted Garmin watch range, including the Garmin Instinct, Forerunner 245, Vivomove 3S and more

These cheap Garmin watch deals will delight both runners and non-runners alike. You can save £70 on the Vivomove 3S, £70 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 (cheapest EVER), the Instinct is a whopping £101 off and the vivosmart 4 tracker is £29 off. All these deals will end midnight 20 November so shop quickly! We don't expect these watches to get any cheaper, even on the actual Black Friday, so if you fancy either of them, now is the time to purchase.

Read on for more details… And yes we really do think the Forerunner 245 is the world's best running watch.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch | On sale for £179 | Was £249.99 | you save £70.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the best running watch for most runners. It has built-in GPS, supports the Garmin Coach adaptive training feature, provides VO2 max estimation, training status and race prediction times. The Forerunner 245 also supports smart notifications and, of course, tracks heart rate 24/7. Cheapest ever, deal ends midnight 20 November!View Deal

Garmin Instinct Adventure Smartwatch | On sale for £169 | Was £269.99 | you save £100.99 at Amazon

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. Cheapest ever, deal ends midnight 20 November!View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | On sale for £149 | Was £219.99 | you save £70.99 at Amazon

Looking for something less sporty? The Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch has many of the 'hardcore' features of Garmin running watches but houses them in an attractive case. The Vivomove 3S has connected GPS, provides smart notifications on the wrist and has a long battery life too. Deal ends midnight 20 November!View Deal

Today's best Garmin Vivomove 3S deals Reduced Price Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid... Amazon Prime £219.99 £149 View Deal Reduced Price Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid... very.co.uk £219.99 £189.99 View Deal Show More Deals

Garmin vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker (Large) | On sale for £71 | Was £99.99 | you save £28.99 at Amazon

The Garmin vivosmart 4 is a fitness tracker, not a running watch. That said, it has fitness and health monitoring tools such as wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max, Body Battery energy monitor and so on. the tracker is also capable of advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep stages and a Pulse Ox sensor at the wrist to gauge blood oxygen saturation levels. Battery lasts up to 7 days. Safe for swimming and showering, too! Deal ends midnight 20 November!View Deal

Why should you buy a Garmin watch

The term 'best running watch' is almost synonymous with 'best Garmin watch': they are reliable, precise, rugged and designed from the ground-up for athletes. The best Garmin watches, just like many high-end running watches on the market, can measure heart rate and calories burned, so if you want to keep your weight gain under control.

Garmin is renowned for their running and multi-sport watches, mainly because their precision, ruggedness and user-friendliness. You can count on even the most basic models having more than enough features to track your fitness activities with high accuracy.

Garmin's GPS performance is second to none – the company started off a GPS manufacturer, after all – but over the years it mastered other aspects of tracking sport activities accurately, thanks to the user data of millions of Garmin watch users. Top tier models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 245 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, are coveted for their precision and performance.

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales around the web