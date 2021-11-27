Black Friday deal sees Wear OS Suunto 7 running watch hits lowest ever price at Amazon

All done with your Black Friday shopping? Not so fast! There are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals to choose from still! Like this Suunto 7 deal at Amazon that knocks £204 off the retail price of this capable Wear OS running watch; the cheapest it's ever been!

The Suunto 7 was one of the first running watches to bridge the gap between smartwatches and running wearables. It achieved this by marrying Google's Wear OS operating system, fully loaded with intelligent features, with the characteristics previously only associated with running watches such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, built-in GPS and more.

The Suunto 7 has 70 sport modes and is also compatible with third-party training apps so you can exercise more efficiently. Battery life up to two days in smartwatch mode, a decent effort from a Wear OS watch if you ask us! And just look at that pretty AMOLED display. Gorgeous.

Why should you buy the Suunto 7 on Black Friday

The Suunto 7 has plenty to offer: the sharp display, plenty of smart functionality, suitable heart rate sensor and built-in GPS, not to mention the offline maps and the really cool heatmaps.

One thing that's worth mentioning is the size of the watch. Although Suunto says the Suunto 7 is ideal for both men and women, the size of the watch case might not make it hard to find a good fit for people with slimmer wrists.

The Suunto 7 has a brilliant, large AMOLED screen that's just a joy to look at. It's fully touch-enabled, but the watch can also be operated via the push buttons found on the side of the case.

In our original review of the Suunto 7, we said, "The biggest issue with the Suunto 7 is its price" and "Once the price has dropped slightly, we will be able to recommend the Suunto". Well, that time has come! Get the watch for £204 off today.