Black Friday deal cuts £105 off the 5-star Dyson Airwrap

The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are in full swing, saving shoppers hundreds of pounds on popular products and brands in time for Christmas. Something that everyone looks for during any sales event are Dyson Airwrap deals (opens in new tab), and Black Friday 2022 is no exception!

Discounts on this premium hair styler are few and far between as the Dyson Airwrap is in such high demand. However, we’ve just found a deal on the Dyson Airwrap (Certified Refurbished) which sees it drop to a record low price of £244.99 in the eBay Black Friday sale.

Originally priced at £349.99, the Dyson Airwrap (Certified Refurbished) is now just £244.99 at eBay, saving you £105 on this must-have hair styler. It’s rare to see the Dyson Airwrap fall to under £250, so if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on this hair tool for a while, this is the best offer available in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).

The Dyson Airwrap is a brilliant hair styler that creates a range of looks without you having to use individual appliances or tools. This multi-styling device dries, curls, straightens and shapes hair with its interchangeable accessories, and doesn’t use an extreme amount of heat, so your hair remains healthy and voluminous. For more details, see our 5 star Dyson Airwrap review (opens in new tab).

As you can see by the product title, this Dyson Airwrap deal is certified refurbished from eBay. What this means is that the product has been used previously but has been inspected, fixed, cleaned and renewed by the manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor. So, if you buy the Dyson Airwrap (Certified Refurbished) at eBay, you will receive the styler and accessories in pristine ‘like-new’ condition and it will be delivered in original or new packaging.

To view the Dyson Airwrap (Certified Refurbished) deal at eBay, click the link above or keep reading to find out how buying certified refurbished on Black Friday can help you save money.

Why you should shop Certified Refurbished on Black Friday

When you see the words ‘Certified Refurbished’ next to a product, many people assume this means the product has been broken or isn't of good quality. However, at eBay and other retailers who sell certified refurbished products, the item is professionally cleaned, fixed, tested and restored to look and work like it’s brand new. Once this is done, the product is given a certified refurbished stamp and you’ll be able to see the condition it’s in within the product description.