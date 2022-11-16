Black Friday cell phone deals: early discounts on iPhones and Androids

Now that most holiday sales are well underway, it's the perfect time to start shopping for Black Friday cell phone deals. Most carriers, and even retailers, are offering plenty of discounts on the latest and greatest mobile phones – and they're all ripe for the taking.
From deals on the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) to the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) Pro and most of Samsung's best phones (opens in new tab) available, offers are out there that can net you free phones, exclusive discounts, price cuts and more. But there are a lot of Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) going on right now, and knowing just who has the best Black Friday cell phone deals is no easy feat.
So to streamline your Black Friday shopping experience this year, we've put together a quick list of where to find the best deals on cell phones this Black Friday. Some will offer direct discounts on phones at checkout, others will offer goodies such as free service for a certain period of time. Either way, you're sure to find a solid Black Friday deal on a new cell phone this year.
Black Friday Cell Phone Deals: Android
- Up to 50% off select Android phones (opens in new tab) (Amazon.com)
- Up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) (ATT.com)
- Free Samsung Galaxy S22 with Unlimited Plans (opens in new tab) (ATT.com)
- 6 months of free service with select Android phones (opens in new tab) (MintMobile.com)
- Free Galaxy Tab, Watch, and Buds with select Samsung 5G phones (opens in new tab) (Verizon.com)
- Select Android phones free PLUS free gift with purchase (opens in new tab) (Verizon.com)
- Up to $190 off select Android phones (opens in new tab) (Walmart.com)
Black Friday Cell Phone Deals: iPhone
- Up to $800 of f the iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab) (ATT.com)
- Free iPhone 14 with Unlimited Plans (opens in new tab) (ATT.com)
- 6 months of free service with select iPhone purchases (opens in new tab) (MintMobile.com)
- Select iPhones free PLUS free gift with purchase (opens in new tab) (Verizon.com)
