Samsung Galaxy Tab users just got a great free upgrade

When you're looking for the best tablet, but don't fancy getting into Apple territory via one of their iPad models, chances are you'll find one of Samsung's tablets – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, for example – more appealing.

Coming from the same design ethos as Samsung's best phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Tab S8 range offers a practical alternative to high-end devices like the iPad Pro. You'll find top processors like the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 powering things, AKG speaker arrays for top notch sound quality, and a hefty battery to keep you going all day long.

Now, users who have any of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range will get a nice free upgrade, as the One UI 5 update comes to these devices. One UI 5 is Samsung's rendition of Android 13, which was released recently. The Tab S8 range joins a host of Samsung Galaxy phones getting the update. It's more than just a fresh lick of paint too, with features like Stacked Widgets and Routines joining the fray.

Routines is especially useful. Like Apple's Focus mode, Routines will allow you to set custom sub-profiles for different environments. For example, in "Work" mode, you can limit what notifications you receive and block apps like social media to limit your distractions. Or, for a "Sleep" mode, you may choose to block everything, except for people who could call you in an emergency.

On top of that, the overall user interface gets a makeover, with an improved colour palette and better options for customisation. It's very iPhone-like in its design, but it works.

If you fancy getting your hands on one to take advantage of this upgrade, check out our guide to the Best Samsung Galaxy Tablet deals. You'll find the best prices to get a piece of the One UI 5 action on the big screen.