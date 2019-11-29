This ridiculously cheap KitchenAid Stand Mixer is the Black Friday deal you do NOT want to miss

KitchenAid’s Artisan Stand Mixer is one of the best in the business. It can mix, beat, whisk and even knead ingredients and is therefore a star-turn in the kitchen. The Mixer is almost half price at just £269 from Currys as part of the the Currys Black Friday sale.

It's also on sale for £279 in AO.com's Black Friday Sale, so pick your retailer of choice and fill your basket with this powerful, multi-tasking mixer before the Black Friday sales end.

You can also get the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer deal at Argos for £279 so if it sells out at one retailer, you have chance to get at another.

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has got plenty of power thanks to the beefy 300-watt direct drive motor. No less than 10 speed levels help you cover all cooking bases too, along with a generous 4.8 litre stainless steel bowl that can handle all sorts of goodies. Check out the deals below, you won't want to miss these:

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BFG Stand Mixer | was £499.99 | now £269.99 at Currys

An enormous saving of £230 (almost half price) is as tempting as a particularly delicious cake or loaf of artisan walnut bread. There's free next-day delivery as the icing on top. Currys has a choice of colours – Rose Gold or Stainless Steel for £269; Black or Latte for £279.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BFG Stand Mixer | was £449.99 | now £279.99 at AO.com

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand has been designed with maximum productivity in mind, but it’s also durable. We love the way it features an all-metal construction, which means it’s going to last, but it can also be cleaned effectively. That’s a boon when you’ve got everything caked in leftover ingredients, right? This is for the stainless steel model at AO.com.View Deal

Inside the box there are also all the attachments you’ll need to get up and running, which for a machine that has over £250 shaved off the asking price is hugely impressive. There’s a flat beater, a wire whip plus a dough hook, so there’s no dish or recipe you can't tackle.

