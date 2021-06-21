Best Prime Day deals 2021: today's top discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. It kicked off on Monday 21 June at 00.01am and ends at 23.59pm on Tuesday 22. That's 48 hours of bargains (OK, minus two minutes if you're a stickler for accuracy), but an absolute shedload of deals are now live, matching or beating previous Prime Day sale prices. We've rounded up the best Prime Day deals you can shop right now, and we're updating this article throughout the day, every day, with all the new Prime Day deals as they drop. Happy shopping!

For this year's Prime Day there are deals from Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit, Under Armour, Bose, Bosch, AEG, Ninja, Brabantia and many more. Our pick of the best Prime Day deals is right below, or you can scroll down the page for more deals in handily parsed categories, as well as the full lowdown on what to expect over the two-day Prime Day sale period. Prime Day has now begun and thousands of deals are now live, however, be sure to keep refreshing this page as we'll be adding more top deals as the T3 deal hunters track them down throughout the two-day event.

Today's best Prime Day deals

The best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell Wired | RRP: £107.49 | Now: £49.99 | Save: £57.50 (53%)

With the Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell you can see who is at your door when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the motion sensors, while you can also use the Echo Show to control your smart home devices, make video calls, watch films and TV programmes and listen to music. £57.50 is a top Prime Day saving bringing this useful device bundle to less than half price.

All-new Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen | Was: £49.99 | Now: £24.99 | Saving: £25 (50%)

This Amazon Prime Day level deal cuts a hefty £25 off the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen, which is the very latest version of the world's most popular smart speaker. You get a choice of colourways, too, and delivery is free. This is the cheapest the 4th Gen Dot has ever been.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with clock | RRP: £59.99 | Now: £34.99 | Save: £25.00 (42%)

The latest Echo Dot with a built-in clock is Amazon's most popular smart speaker with Alexa. It lets you see the time, alarms and timers on the LED display and you can tap the top to snooze an alarm, while the Alexa functionality lets you control smart devices and ask Alexa to play music, read you the news and weather reports and more.View Deal

Echo Auto | On sale for £29.99 | Was £49.99 | You save £20 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Auto does exactly what you would expect it to do: put the Alexa digital assistant inside your car so you can access its wisdom while driving. The clever device will work through your car stereo speakers, hook up to your favourite streaming services, help you with navigating from A to B, and plenty more besides.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | RRP: £119.99 | Now: £79.99 | Save: £40.00 (31%)

Just in time for some summer reading Amazon has knocked a substantial £40 off its Kindle Paperwhite device. This is the With Ads option which displays sponsored screensavers on your Kindle's lock screen and in sleep mode. The Without Ads version is just £10 more, which is the option I'd choose – simply click through to the Amazon page and click the 'Without Ads' button.View Deal

Blink Mini | Was: £34.99 | Now: £21.99 | Save: £13

The Blink Mini is a fantastic indoor smart security camera, offering 1080p HD video, two-way audio and Amazon Alexa integration. Set-up is simple: just plug in the camera, connect it to your Wi-Fi and add it to your Blink Home Monitor app.View Deal

Echo Buds | Was £119.99 | Now: £49.99 | Save: £70

Amazon's answer to the Apple AirPods are affordable and tidy and sound fantastic – and now they're £70 off for Prime Day too. There's Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology built in to reduce the sound of the outside world, and you can access Alexa hands-free too. Battery life is rated at an average of 5 hours between charges.View Deal

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router/extender | Was: £79 | Now: £55 | Save: £24

A T3 Award winning Wi-Fi mesh router, the Amazon eero is discounted by 30 per cent right now, a fact that sees its price drop to just £55 from £79. Dual and even triple packs are available and each is discounted.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet | Was: £139.99 | Now: £69.99 | Save: £70

The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet offers an 8-inch tablet that is designed for children, with a kid-proof case and 2-year worry-free guarantee included. What makes the Fire HD 8 so good, though, is that it comes with Amazon's best-in-class parental controls, meaning you can decide what access the child has. Now £70 off at Amazon.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired | Was: £49 | Now: £35 | Save: £14

The video doorbell that set the standard, the Ring Video Doorbell allows you to see who comes to your door no matter where you might be, as well as speak to them directly. This deal cuts £14 off the price of the Ring, taking it down to just £35.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired | Was: £179 | Now: £119 | Save: £60

A big fat £60 saving here on the excellent outdoor smart security camera the Ring Spotlight Cam. This is the wired version, meaning it needs to be connected to a mains power supply. Available in both black and white colourways.View Deal

The best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

De'Longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me | Was: £109.99 | Now: £59 | Saving: £50.99

The perfect partner for working from home, this highly compact and stylish coffee machine can make a wide variety of tasty beverages with just the push of a button. This starter kit comes with six boxes of pods along with the coffee machine itself. Now discounted by £50.99 over at Amazon.View Deal

Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid, 24 cm, 4.2 Litre | Was £250 | Now £175 | Save £75 at Amazon UK

The secret to getting the best deal on a Le Creuset casserole is to go through all the size and colour options until you find one that a) you like and b) is going cheap. To save you the bother of doing that, we've picked out this one in the popular 24cm size and in eye-pleasing cerise. No, that's not Jody Foster's character in Silence of the Lambs. View Deal

NutriBullet 1200 Series Blender | Was: £119.99 | Now: 99 | Saving: £20.99

NutriBullet are one of the most respected names in blenders, and right here the powerful and stylish NutriBullet 1200 Series Blender is reduced down to under £100. This blender comes with a 1200 Watt motor along with various modes and an auto shut-off feature.View Deal

Tower Air Fryer | Was: £69.99 | Now: £44.95 | Saving: £25.04

With little to no oil required this Tower Air Fryer is a great way to enjoy air fried foods without the fat. Vortex technology means crisper finishes to chips, chicken, vegetables and more. Manual controls allow the user to select cooking time and temperature, while multiple cooking options mean you can use this gadget to grill, bake and roast. View Deal

Kenwood Prospero Compact Stand Mixer | Was: £189.99 | Now: £99 | Saving: £90.99

A powerful stand mixer and blender in one, the Kenwood Prospero is now discounted by almost half price, with it available right now during Prime Day for £99. This mixer offer variable speed controls and a 4.3-litre brushed steel bowl.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker | Was: £199.99 | Now: £172.41 | Saving: £27.58

Ninja has made a real name for itself in the multi-cooker market and, right here, its incredibly versatile 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker is reduced in the Prime Day sale. The cooker lets you pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam , sear/saute, bake/roast and grill, all in one. A 6-litre cooking pot and 3.6 litre cook and crisp basket is included.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Magimix | Was: £199.99 | Now: £75 | Saving: £124.99

For espresso lovers this quality Nespresso machine is a great fit, and especially because it is reduced by £124.99 down to £75 thanks to this Prime Day deal. Thanks to the Nespresso pod system, this machine can make a variety of coffees, and its one-button operation makes it super easy to use.View Deal

Duronic Ice Cream Maker | Was: £49.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £10

This compact and affordable ice cream maker means you can make your own in under 30 minutes. Place your ice cream ingredients in the included freezer bowl, slot it into the system, churn for under 30 minutes, then sit back and enjoy tasty ice cream. Perfect for summer sun and fun.View Deal

Bosch IXO 6 | was £53 | Now £35 | Save £18

With variable speed – just squeeze the trigger lighter or harder to slow down or speed up – this latest iteration of the IXO electric screwdriver is handier than ever. At just £35, it would be most foolish to turn this offer down. Also, look out for IXO 5 at an even lower price – it's essentially the same device.View Deal

Philips OneBlade Hybrid | was £60 | Now £30 | Save £30 – half price!

With four different length combs, this is a complete beard, face and body grooming tool, yet it takes up practically no room at all. The OneBlade, erm, blades are extremely effective, while the textured handle is easy to grip. This bundle also comes with a spare blade, so you shouldn't need a replacement until 2022. Equal lowest price ever on Amazon!View Deal

Emma Original mattress| now from £227.37| was from £449 |50% off all sizes at Amazon

The Emma Original is our favourite Emma mattress, and actually our favourite memory foam mattress all round. It includes three layers of foams to offer an excellent balance of comfort and support. Even at RRP it's very competitively priced, and this Prime Day price-drop is the biggest discount we've ever seen on this model.View Deal

Silentnight Weighted Blanket| Now £40.99 | Was £79.99 | Save £39 at Amazon (save £39)

Weighted blankets have hit the mainstream in recent years for their powers to ease anxiety, help calm you down and even relieve insomnia. We've tested this 9kg one, and rated it highly – it looks smart, feels high quality and is super soothing to sit under. It's nearly half price for Prime members.View Deal

Philips Sleep and Wake-up light with Relax Breath| was £189.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Sunrise lamps illuminate gradually in the mornings, to help wake you up more naturally, and dim slowly in the evenings to help you unwind and drop off. This Philips model also has a light-guided breathing programme to help calm you, and there are a range of sound options to complete the experience.View Deal

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service| Now £75 | Was £149 | Save £74 at Amazon

This personal genetic DNA test will fill you in on a fascinating array of information, including Health Predispositions, carrier status, and genetic traits, and well as unlocking knowledge about your ancestry. There's 50% off for Prime Day.View Deal

Shark Powered Lift-Away NZ801UKT | RRP: £350 | Now: £219 | Save £131 (37%) at Amazon UK

Shark makes some great vacs. They not only clean well, they give every appearance of being able to survive a nuclear holocaust. This one is an upright that 'lifts away' from its base to become a cylinder vac, for powerful whole-house cleaning. It's gone from £101 off to £131 off in the last 3 days.View Deal

The best Prime Day TV deals

LG 55NANO866 55-inch 4K TV | Was: £999 | Now: £559 | Save £440 (44%) at Amazon UK

Not only is this just an excellent 4K TV for its new price – LG's NanoCell technology means rich and accurate colours and its processing is fantastic at upscaling HD to 4K and and keeping motion smooth – it's also now the cheapest TV that supports the 4K 120Hz gaming of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X (along with VRR and ALLM for the latter). LG's smart TV platform is also one of the easiest to use, with excellent streaming services support. View Deal

Panasonic TX-65HX580 65-inch 4K TV | RRP: £749 | Now: £549 | Save: £200 (27%) at Amazon UK

If you want to go big on a budget, but without major compromises on image quality, this set is a winner. Panasonic's traditional picture finesse is here, you just won't get quite such bright HDR performance or deep contrast. What you will get is a big-screen experience with accurate colours and Dolby Vision HDR, and great sharpness from Panasonic processing. This is a top-value deal.View Deal

Sony BRAVIA KD-49XH81 49-inch 4K TV | RRP: £799 | Now: £529 | Save: £270 (34%) at Amazon UK

This is not as stunning a deal as it may appear, because this TV hasn't actually cost its RRP for a long time – it's been close to this price in the run-up to Prime Day. However, this offer is another chunk of money off, and it's just a really good buy overall, which is why we wanted to highlight it. It's mid-range Sony, which means fantastic processing for sharp and clear pictures, bold colours and HDR performance, and a good does of wow-factor for the money. Android TV provides all the streaming services you could want, too.View Deal

Panasonic TX-50HX800 50-inch 4K TV | RRP: £799 | Now: £529 | Save: £270 (34%) at Amazon UK

If you want really cinematic image quality on a budget (and without going massive), this TV is exactly what you need. Panasonic tunes its sets with Hollywood colourists, and supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ advanced HDR formats, making them the favourite among serious movie lovers in the their price range. This is another one where the discount is a bit misleading, because it was already nearly this price – but it's still a stone-cold bargain. Here's our full Panasonic HX800 review.View Deal

Philips 43PUS7555 43-inch 4K TV | RRP: £390 | Now: £299 | Save £91 (23%) at Amazon UK

This 4K TV is all about delivering where it really counts. Philips' P5 picture engine makes everything look great, and there's support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, so this TV gives your content the chance to look the best it can on the LCD panel. Philips favours punchy colours that make the most of HDR, so in terms of bang for your buck, few similar-size TVs can match it.View Deal

JVC LT-32CF600 Fire TV 32-inch HD TV | RRP: £249.99 | Now: £199 | Save: £50.99 (20%) at Amazon UK

Need nice small 32-inch TV? This HD set offers great-quality images, but the real trick is that it has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform on board. This is so much easier to use and better equipped than the usual smart TV software you get on budget sets. If you want a 32-inch set that's ready for the streaming future, it's a great buy.View Deal

Panasonic SC-HTB200 soundbar | RRP: £99 | Now: £59 | Save: £40 (40%) at Amazon UK

If you've got a smaller TV, this could be the ideal soundbar for you. It's just 45cm wide, and at 5.1cm tall will fit in front of most TVs without obscuring the screen. Two full range drivers provide 80W of stereo sound, while the HDMI ARC connection means you can connect it to compatible TVs with that cable and just use your TV remote to control – no setup required. It also has Bluetooth built in for music streaming. It even has different sound modes, so you can get it just right depending on what you're viewing. The only downside from such a compact unit is that it can't deliver truly rich bass for movie soundtracks. If that bothers you, then just read the next deal…View Deal

Panasonic SC-HTB258 soundbar with wireless subwoofer | RRP: £149 | Now: £104 | Save: £45 (30%) at Amazon UK

What if you could have the soundbar above, but with a wireless subwoofer to add extra thump to movies? Well then you'd have this deal right here. The subwoofer adds an additional 40W of low-end power, and is made in a slimline design, so it's easy to hide next to your TV unit, or under a shelf (or even your sofa). The soundbar and subwoofer will connect right out of the box, so it's not any more complicated than setting up the soundbar alone, really.View Deal

Polk Audio React soundbar with Alexa | RRP: £249 | Now: £179 | Save: £70 (28%) at Amazon UK

It's a soundbar! It's a smart speaker! It's both, thanks to a full-on version of Alexa being built in. You can do anything with this soundbar that you can with an Echo, but it's also a really impressive TV speaker. Our full Polk Audio React review says: "it comfortably outperforms its price tag, and is a great option if you're looking at this budget level" – and that was referring to its original price! You can even add a very well-priced subwoofer and wireless rear speakers later, to upgrade the whole experience. View Deal

Hisense HS214 soundbar | RRP: £129 | Now: £85.99 | Save: £43.01 (33%) at Amazon UK

At 65cm wide, this still fits with fairly small TVs, but has a bit more opportunity to provide real width to its stereo audio. You've got HDMI ARC, optical and a regular 3.5mm connection for getting sound in, as well as Bluetooth. It has a nice and simple three sound modes: Movie mode for a full movie soundstage; News mode for emphasising dialogue more; and Music mode for getting the most from tunes.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite | Was: £29.99 | Now: £18.99 | Saving: £11

The perfect TV streaming stick for those without 4K TVs, the Fire TV Stick Lite outputs at a Full HD resolution, and allows access to streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. It also features an Alexa-powered voice remote, meaning you can search for shows, actors or recommendations with the power of your voice.View Deal

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote | Was: £49.99 | Now: £26.99 | Saving: £23

If you have a 4K TV then this is the streaming stick you want. This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick, capable of displaying in 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa is also built in, making searching for the content you want to watch easier than ever. Now £23 off at Amazon.View Deal

The best Prime Day audio deals

Sennheiser CX 400BT | RRP: £169 | Now: £90 | Save: £79 (47%) at Amazon UK

These offer the fantastic clarity and balance that you would expect from Sennheiser, in the convenience of true wireless headphones. In terms of audio quality, they were great value at their original price, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen them for – if you want a pair of true wireless earbuds with impeccable sound for under £100, they're just perfect. You get 20 hours of battery life, and there's aptX support.View Deal

Beats Studio3 | RRP: £299.95 | Now: £144.99 | Save: £154.96 (52%) at Amazon UK

The saving here isn't quite as juicy as it looks, because Beats' noise-cancelling over-ear headphones haven't sold at RRP for a long time – more like £200 has been the norm. But this is still the lowest price we've ever seen on them from a huge retailer, so if you want some headphones with fantastic noise cancellation and great sound, this is still an excellent deal.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | RRP: £330 | Now: £198 | Save: £132 (40%) at Amazon UK

Amazon's listed RRP here is a bit cheeky, because these headphones have only really cost £250 or so ever since the Sony WH-1000XM4 came out at the £300 mark. Having said that: they're never been cheaper than £200 before, to our knowledge, so this remains one of today's best headphones deals. There is simply nothing better for both active noise cancellation effectiveness or for sound quality at this price.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £95 | Save £84.99 (47%) at Amazon UK

These open-backed wired headphones are exclusive to Amazon, and are a step down from the more famous and more expensive HD 600 or HD 660 models… but for this price, the level of audio fidelity we're talking here is incredible. You get the wide and natural soundstage that only open-back cans give you, and Sennheiser's signature accuracy… for under £100. A killer deal.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N: was £180, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £81)

True wireless earbuds that are built to last. The Sony WF-SP800N might look a little big and their battery life is quite average but they impressed with detailed, expressive and upfront sound which is really what matters in a pair of earbuds anyway.View Deal

The best Prime Day tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 | Was: £139 | Now: £99 | Saving: £40

A lightweight, compact tablet that is perfect for sofa surfing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 delivers a bright 1280x800 pixel display, Qualcomm 2GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. It's design is also very slim and the whole slate weighs in at just 347 grams. Reduced by £40 at Amazon right now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | Was: £329 | Now: £289 | Saving: £40

The fantastic all-rounder of the Android tablet scene gets a straight £40 price cut to take its price down to £289. The Tab S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch screen, AKG-tuned sound system and included in the box S Pen digital stylus. As such, everything from streaming movies to illustrating and note taking it possible on this slate, which also comes packing 64GB of storage space for documents, images and media.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Was: £619 | Now: £519 | Saving: £100

The Android powerhouse tablet that goes toe-to-toe with Apple's iPad Air, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a premium Android tablet with simply stunning 11-inch display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Pair this with a Bluetooth keyboard and you can make the most of Samsung DeX mode, too, which allows the S7 to perform as a laptop.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G: was £869, now £689 at Amazon (save £180)

If you’re on the hunt for a new top-of-the-line tablet, but you don’t fancy paying full price, Prime Day is a good time to consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G. Although not the biggest discount on this list, it’s still a lot cheaper than it was. It comes with an S Pen and is one of the best tablets for Android lovers.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | RRP: £119.99 | Now: £79.99 | Save: £40.00 (33%)

There's never been a better time to get into ereading, because Amazon just knocked a substantial £40 off its Kindle Paperwhite device. This is the mid-range model, bringing you a bright, sharp 6-inch screen, waterproofing, and of course access to millions of digital books that can be downloaded and stored on your Kindle.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet | Was: £99.99 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £45

For young children the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is a great pairing, and now thanks to this Prime Day deal it is discounted by £45 down to £54.99 from £99.99. This tablet comes with its own protective rubberised case, which can be chosen in Blue, Pink and Purple.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet | Was: £139.99 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £70

The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet offers an 8-inch tablet that is designed for children, with a kid-proof case and 2-year worry-free guarantee included. What makes the Fire HD 8 so good, though, is that it comes with Amazon's best-in-class parental controls, meaning you can decide what access the child has. Now £70 off at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet | Was: £199.99 | Now: £119.99 | Saving: £80

For older children the 10-inch Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is a great choice, combining a larger screen with more powerful specs. It's currently £80 off for Prime Day, a fact that sees its price fall to £119.99 from £199.99.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | Was: £99.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £50

A half price 50 per cent price cut means that the ad-free version (the one you want) of the Fire HD 8 tablet is now just a penny under fifty quid. You get your choice of four colourways, too, including Black, Plum, Twilight Blue and White. If you don't mind adverts on your tablet, you can cut another £10 off this price.View Deal

The best Prime Day phone deals

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | RRP: £699 | Now: £569 | Save: £130 (19%) at Amazon UK

You don't often see any discount on iPhones, let alone nearly 20%! The iPhone 12 mini's 5.4-inch screen is so much smaller than what you get on basically any other phone, but it's still a high-end model in terms of specs: the camera quality is elite, it's faster than almost anything else (and has 5G to match), and the OLED HDR screen is pin-sharp and beautiful. We've linked to it in blue (the best colour), but you can choose other colours at the store page. 64GB not enough? The larger capacities are discounted too.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) | RRP: £799 | Now: £669 | Save: £130 (16%) at Amazon UK

For this price, the iPhone 12 is the slickest, best performing phone you can get. It has the most powerful phone processor in the world, world-class cameras, a stunning 6,1-inch HDR OLED display, 5G, and it comes in gorgeous colours, including the fetching red we've linked to (but you can pick others when you click through). This is the cheapest 64GB model, but the larger capacity models are also on the deal, and again you can browse those when you look at the deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was £1149, now £914 at Amazon (save £235)

Released back at the beginning of this year, the Samsung S21 Ultra has proved to be one of the best phones out there, it easily achieved five-star status. Its camera system was incredible, while its performance was one of the fastest to date. It won’t be right for everyone though because, despite the discount, it’s still a hyper-premium smartphone.View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G: was £899, now £628 at Amazon (save £271)

At launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G had one of the best smartphone screens of 2020. It was fast, packed in 5G and paired that with a sleek, stylish design and an excellent camera system. It may have been pushed aside by the bigger, better and newer OnePlus 9 Pro but that doesn’t make it any less capable. We’ve never seen its price so low which makes now the perfect time to buy one.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £599, now £474 at Amazon (save £125)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cemented its 5-star status with speedy performance, an excellent camera system and a super smooth display. Its price is lower than the other handsets in the S20 flagship series because it takes away a few of the more unnecessary features.View Deal

OnePlus Nord: was £379, now £306.10 at Amazon (save £73)

A mid-range phone is never going to be completely perfect, but considering its price, the OnePlus Nord isn’t far off. Admittedly it lacks a few features like wireless charging and WiFi 6, yet in testing, it scored highly across the board with fast performance, long battery life and a dazzling display.View Deal

OnePlus 8T: was £549, now £363.69 at Amazon (save £186)

This phone is a great all-rounder. It packs in fast charging, 5G and a decent camera although the night mode leaves a lot to be desired. Without the discount, you may find a lot of other similarly performing smartphones out there, but with over a third off, it’s really good value for money.View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G: was £999, now £599 at Amazon (save £400)

A premium handset through and through, the Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G is a good-looking powerhouse of a phone. It has since been pushed down the ranks with X3 series which makes this a good time to buy one, especially now that it’s £300 cheaper for Prime Day.View Deal

The best Prime Day fitness deals

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | Was £ 199.99| Now £119 | You save £80.99 (40%) at Amazon

The Versa 2 is more attractive successor of the original Versa and comes with built-in Alexa smart assistant – an odd but enjoyable version of Alexa, as it responds to your spoken instructions and requests in text form only. The Versa 2 is equipped with NFC for contactless payment, tracks sleep, can display workouts on the wrist and more.View Deal

TRX GO Suspension Trainer System | Was £140.95 | Now £98.00 | save £42.95 (30%) at Amazon

Although TRX also manufactures kettlebells and foam rollers, among other things, the brand is mostly famous for it's suspension trainer kits. The TRX GO is its 'entry level' kit that's sold for a reasonable price in general but it's even cheaper now, just under £75. Let me just quickly do this [Presses 'Buy now' button]. Oh, where was I?View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds | Was £149.99 | Now £99 | I save £50.99 (34%) at Amazon

And finally, I might just get the Jabra Elite 75t because it's the lowest price ever. You can't enough running headphones, can you? Technically, these are not running headphones – that's the slightly more expensive Jabra Elite Active 75t – but they'll work just fine for me as I don't sweat profusely when I exercise.View Deal

NordicTrack S10i Studio Cycle | Was £1,699 | Now £999 | You save £700 on Amazon Prime Day

The S10i indoor bike features a 10-inch HD touchscreen display and capable of creating -10 to 20 percent inclines thanks to its LIVE Incline Matching technology. The bike's Silent Magnetic Resistance delivers a quiet workout experience so even if you can only store the S10i in the living room, you won't make other members of the household crazy with the bike being too loud. 1-year iFit family membership included!View Deal

Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager | Was £259 | Now £181.30 | I save £77.70 (30%) on Amazon Prime Day

The Hyperice Hypervolt is one of the best percussion massagers on the market and has a brushless high-torque 60 W motor featuring the patented QuietGlide technology. In fact, despite its larger size, the Hypervolt is one of the quietest massage gun I tried. There are three speed options to choose from and the Hypervolt will function for over two hours on a single charge. This will surely help me recover faster after a gruelling workout.View Deal

ProForm Power 995i Series Foldable Treadmill | Was £1,199 | Now £719 | You save £480 on Amazon Prime Day

The ProForm Power 995i treadmill features a powerful 3.0 CHP motor, capable of producing up speeds up to 22 kmh (13.6 mph). And it's not only foldable, meaning you can fold up the running belt when the treadmill is not in use, but the Power 995i can also create an up to 12 degree incline which is impressive. 1-year iFit individual membership included.View Deal

NordicTrack RW900 Rower | Was £1,499 | Now £999 | You save £500 on Amazon Prime Day

Admire the 22-inch HD touchscreen display of the NordicTrack RW900! This smart rower also features 26 digital resistance levels that are automatically adjusted to the workout you're doing. the space saver design makes it convenient to fold up and store the RW900 out of the way when not in use. 12-month iFit family membership included.View Deal

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym | Was £389.90 | Now £779 | You save £389.10 on Amazon Prime Day

The PR1000 uses Bowflex's Power Rod system which might seem strange at first but it's very quiet which is perfect in a home gym environment where others might get annoyed at you letting go of the weight too early on a cable machine, making the weight stack slam down and the walls to shake. Maximum resistance is 95 kg and you can perform over 25 exercises using the Bowflex PR1000.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | Was £229 | Now £159.90 | You save £69.10 (30%) at Amazon

The Bowflex Selecttech 840 kettlebell is not only back in stock at Amazon but it's also discounted for Amazon Prime Day, get in! This is a great piece of home gym equipment and perfectly suited for small workout areas. Now almost £70 off, offer ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System | Was £176.95 | Now £123.87 | You save £53.08 at Amazon

TRX is the household name when it comes to suspension training and if you don't know what suspension trainers are, you're missing out big time. This excellent set includes three anchor solutions, a travel pouch and the durable trainer itself. Elevate your home workouts with TRX. Now £78 off, offer ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

Sportstech Premium 2-in-1 Pull-Up Bar & Dip Bar KS700 | Was £111.97 | Now £78.40 | You save £33.57 (30%) at Amazon

Although you can tether the TRX PRO3 to a door but if you want to maximise its potential, you'll need a proper anchor point, like a pull up bar. the Sportstech Premium 2-in-1 Pull-Up Bar & Dip Bar KS700 can do that plus get you a big back if you used for pull ups. This wonderful wall-mounted bar converts into a dip station too so you can work on those arms too. 💪View Deal

The best Prime Day outdoors deals

Bluefin Cruise SUP package 10'8"| Now £397 | was £499 | Save £102 at Amazon UK

This sup kit packs a lot for a very reasonable price – one which is even cheaper for Prime Day. The board itself is designed to be stable, tough and durable, and features a GoPro mount, 3 handles for easy manouvering in and out of water, and a kickboard for quick turns. There's also a seat and extra paddle to convert it into a kayak.View Deal

Olympus V501024BU000 Binocular 8-16x40 S | Now £96.99 | Was £139.99 | Save £43 at Amazon UK

There's 31% off these Olympus binoculars for Prime Day. There's a wide field of view, high-quality optics, and a robust, rubberised finish. These have an 8-16x zooming capability, which means you can easily adjust the magnification to suit different viewing situations. View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2| was £599.99, now £439.99 at Amazon (save £160)

With a near-30 mile range and powerful 300W motor, the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 offers serious bang for your buck. It’s not as portable as some rivals but it can handle the rigours of a lengthy daily commute.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter| was £399.99, now £289.99 at Amazon (save £110)

The ideal 'beginners' electric scooter. The Xiaomi Essential electric scooter is designed to provide personal electric transport at a low price, without sacrificing quality or usability.View Deal

Echo Auto | RRP: £49.99 | Now: £24.99 | Save: £25.00 (50%)

The Amazon Echo Auto does exactly what you would expect it to do: put the Alexa digital assistant inside your car so you can access its wisdom while driving. The clever device will work through your car stereo speakers, hook up to your favourite streaming services, help you with navigating from A to B, and plenty more besides.View Deal

Canon 3639C005AA 8x20 IS binoculars | Now £399.99 | Was £529.99 | Save £130 at Amazon UK

For keen nature-spotters, these Canon binoculars have had a 25% price drop for Prime Day. The 'IS' stands for image stabilisation, and Canon's is, we think, absolutely the best tech of this kind on the market.

EMARTH telescope| now £56.09 | was £99 |save £43 at Amazon

Telescope offers are thin on the ground this Prime Day, but this one is a corker. This 70mm astronomical refractor telescope from EMARTH is aimed at kids or adult beginners, and there's a huge 44% off for Prime members. It's designed to be quick and easy to set up, and comes with two 1.25" eyepieces and an adjustable tripod.View Deal

GoPro HERO 8 Black bundle | Now £249.99 | Was £329.99 | Save £80 at Amazon UK

The GoPro HERO 8 Black isn't quite the newest model, but it's still an absolutely excellent action camera. There's 25% off this HERO 8 Black bundle at Amazon, which includes an extension pole / tripod, head strap, a spare battery and 32GB Micro SD card, and with this price drop it's cheaper than buying just the cam on its own from GoPro. View Deal

Coleman Octagon Tent, 6 person | Now £195.60 | Was £399.99 | Save £204.39 at Amazon UK

Coleman's yurt-style Octagonal tents have gained a bit of a following – beneath the flysheet there are mesh windows on each side, giving you panoramic views of your camping spot. This one's big enough to stand up and walk around in, and is perfect for big group camping trips. There's over 50% off for Prime Day.View Deal

The best Prime Day gaming deals

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was: £69.99 | Now: £39.59| Saving: £30.40

The Razer DeathAdder V2 just won the T3 Awards 2021 Best Gaming Mouse award, so trust us when we say that this is a stellar deal. The V2 delivers a super accurate 20,000 DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and a wonderfully comfortable and stylish ergonomic shape. There's 5 on-board memory modules, too, and the mouse is powered by a drag-resistant Razer Speedflex cable.View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was £129.99, now £60.99 at Amazon (save £69)

Currently sitting at second place in T3’s guide to the best gaming mice, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is 55% cheaper on Prime Day this year. It’s been a favourite of ours for a couple of years so to see the price so low is fantastic, a premium gaming mouse for a mid-range price!View Deal

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: was £149.99, now £109.99 at Amazon (save £40)

This 5-star rated gaming keyboard is compact, sleek and almost 30% cheaper today. Its clicks are very loud, which will please most gamers but it’s worth bearing in mind that others could find it irritating. You’re destined for greatness with this ultra-responsive keyboard, though.View Deal

Logitech G332: was £49.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (save £25)

The Logitech G332 gaming headset was already affordable, and that's its half price, it’s even more affordable. It’s a wired headset so is compatible with your PC and consoles.View Deal

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ: was £449, now £324 at Amazon (save £125)

Perfect for e-sports, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ has a whopping 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync. It's sure to feel seriously smooth. Currently at its lowest price ever, now is a great time to splash out on this 27inch gaming monitor.View Deal

AOC Gaming CU34G2: was £381.99, now £295.99 at Amazon (save £86)

A big name in gaming monitors, AOC have plenty of discounted screens to choose from but with £86 off, this 34inch option is the best deal you’ll get. Admittedly it doesn’t have USB-C connectivity and the panel looks slightly dated, but aside from that, it’s a monitor that focuses on achieving outstanding performance.View Deal

LucidSound LS50X: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £30)

Made for Xbox gamers, the LucidSound LS50X is an almost flawless gaming headset. The audio reproduction is outstanding, the build quality feels premium and it works with any Bluetooth device. You can pick it up for 25% less than usual today. What’s not to love.View Deal

Razer Viper Mini | Was: £39.99 | Now: £27.99 | Saving: £12

An affordable, lightweight gaming mouse gets even more affordable thanks to a Prime Day price cut. The Viper Mini weighs in at a stupidly light 61 grams, which is Razer's lightest mouse, and comes with six fully programmable buttons. The Viper Mini's buttons are powered by optical mouse switches and it sports a 8500 DPI optical sensor for tracking.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate | Was: £149.99 | Now: 86.99 | Saving: £63

A seriously well specced and feature packing wireless gaming mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate offers up a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, 74g lightweight design, and up to a 70-hour battery life between recharges. It naturally also boasts Razer's RGB Chroma lighting system, meaning it can glow whatever colour you want.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Lite | Was: £39.99 | Now: £20.99 | Saving: £19

If you prefer a membrane keyboard the Razer Cynosa Lite is a good choice, and especially because it is currently retailing for under £20 thanks to an Amazon Prime Day price cut. Standout features include fully programmable keys and Razer Chroma RGB lighting.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition | Was: £129.99 | Now: £78.99 | Saving: £51

An eSports tournament ready keyboard if ever we saw one, the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition boasts linear optical switched with 1.0 mm actuation, Doubleshot PBT keycaps, a compact form factor and a detachable USB Type-C cable for easy transportation between events.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 | Was: £139.99 | Now: £94.99 | Saving: £45

The very well reviewed Razer BalckWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard falls under £95 in price thanks to an Amazon Prime Day price cut. This board features Razer's green mechanical switches as well as transparent switch housings for super bright key illumination, and Doubleshot ABS keycaps. There's also a multi-functional digital roller media key and ergonomic wrist rest included, too.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite | Was: £199.99 | Now: £119.99 | Saving: £70

An elite gaming keyboard gets an elite price cut here, with the Razer Huntsman Elite falling down to £119.99 thanks to a straight £70 price cut. This board comes loaded with Razer's pioneering Opto-Mechanical key switches as well as its powerful RGB Chrome Lighting system. An ergonomic wrist rest is also included in the package, which is great for long gaming or typing sessions.View Deal

Razer Blackshark V2 X | Was: £59.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £20

If you play a lot of online multiple games, and specifically in a competitive eSports environment, then this Razer Blackshark V2 X Prime Day deal is definitely worth checking out. The star of the show is Razer's Triforce 50mm drivers with the ability to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. Razer's Hyperclear Cardioid mic also features noise cancellation. Now £20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Razer Kraken X | Was: £59.99 | Now: £30.99 | Saving: £29

If you're a gamer looking to pick up a quality gaming headset upgrade without breaking the bank then this deal on the Razer Kraken X is definitely worth appraising. Despite costing just £30.99 right now you get 7.1 surround sound out of these gaming cans and a super light weight on the head of just 275 grams, which is perfect for long gaming sessions.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate | Was: £129.99 | Now: £78.99 | Saving: £51

Loaded with THX Spatial Audio, an active noise-canceling microphone, and custom-tuned 50 mm drivers, the Razer Kraken Ultimate is a serious wired gaming headset. An Amazon Prime Day discount of £51 means it is now retailing for £78.99 with free delivery.View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate | Was: £199.99 | Now: £113.99 | Saving: £86

There's just so much to like here from a gaming point of view, from the 2.4 GHz wireless audio, to lightweight aluminium frame and onto sound isolating noise control functionality and Razer's Hypersense tech that adds in tactile feedback. THX spatial audio delivers 360 degree positional audio, too, and the earcups are lined with cooling gel-infused cushions. Now £86 off at Amazon.View Deal

The best Prime Day smart home deals

Echo Dot 3rd gen | On sale for £19.99 | Was £349.99 | You save £20 at Amazon

With the 4th gen Amazon Echo Dot now out in the world, you can get its 3rd gen predecessor for not very much money at all – and you may even prefer the older design. All of the on-board Alexa smarts are the same of course, and the speaker is going to play very nicely with any other Echos you've got set up at home.View Deal

Echo Dot 4th gen | Was: £49.99 | Now: £24.99 | Saving: £25

The latest Echo Dot design is also reduced, with a large 50 per cent cut off its cost. You can bag the spherical smart speaker in three different colourways, too, at that discounted price, including charcoal, glacier white and twilight blue.View Deal

Echo Show 5 | On sale for £39.99 | Was £79.99 | You save £40 at Amazon

Alexa is able to do so much more with a screen, as the Echo Show 5 helps to demonstrate – you can actually see the weather and your calendar appear, as well as watch videos, swipe through your photos, and make video calls. Thanks to the compact 5-inch screen, you can put this almost anywhere in the home and it'll fit in.View Deal

Echo Show 8 | On sale for £59.99 | Was £99.99 | You save £40 at Amazon

Upgrade your Alexa-powered viewing experience with the Echo Show 8, the 8-inch smart display with Amazon's smart digital assistant on board. The screen gives you plenty of room for your movies and video calls, while the built-in speaker around the back of the device pumps out your audio with impressive clarity.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021): was £119, now £84.99 at Amazon (save £35)

New for 2021, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is well suited to a kitchen worktop or a living room side table. It serves up plenty of extra information in the form of handy graphics or bright, legible text. Where it really thrives is in video calls, which you can make to other Alexa devices. At this cheaper price, it seems like a no-brainer.View Deal

Neos SmartCam: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £10)

A cheerfully cheap smart camera that just got even cheaper - the Neos SmartCam might be pretty basic and it doesn’t have fancy features like motion zones, yet it’s reliable with decent image quality. You also get free 14-day storage. It could be worth buying a few.View Deal

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router / Extender: was £79, now £55 at Amazon (save £24)

Even before these discounts, we thought the Eero mesh router was well-priced considering how well it works. It stretches the WiFi connection into every corner of your home, providing seriously fast and accurate coverage everywhere. To set it all up, it comes with a polished easy-to-use app - this is a fantastic deal if you’re looking to improve your home WiFi.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: was £106.98, now £74.99 at Amazon (save £32)

Anyone looking to install smart lighting in their home should jump at the chance to save more than 30% on the Philips Hue Starter Kit. In the box there are three bulbs and the Hue bridge, you can have a whole room up and running in just a matter of minutes.View Deal

Netgear Orbi Mesh WiFi System: was £249.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Sitting at the top of our guide to the best mesh networks, the Netgear Orbi Mesh WiFi System WiFi 6 has excellent coverage and speed. We found it easy to set up and use, although the app could be improved. This is its lowest price yet!View Deal

Echo Flex | On sale for £9.99 | Was £24.99 | You save £15 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Flex is a reminder, if you needed it, that you can get Alexa built into everything nowadays – in this case, a little box that fits into a spare plug socket. It has a little mini speaker inside it, but you can connect it to other speakers with Bluetooth or a cable if you need to. It's now close to half price for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Arlo Pro 3: was £749.99, now £449.99 at Amazon (save £300)

Topping T3’s guide to the best security cameras, the Arlo Pro 3 is an advanced multi-camera security system with loads of features although it could be overkill for some. It records footage in 4K which means you’ll be able to rely on it for capturing plenty of detail. View Deal

The best Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: was £509 | now £399 at Amazon (save £110)

Wow, we didn't see this coming. A massive discount on Apple's latest smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 6 currently sits atop T3's best smartwatch guide. it features advanced health monitoring, as well as Blood Oxygen levels, and a new S6 SiP, which is 20% faster than Series 5. It's very rare for the most recent Apple hardware to be discounted, so this saving of over £100 is not to be missed.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 40mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band: was £379 | now £329 at Amazon (save £50)

Another great Apple Watch deal – this one is even more affordable. It's the slightly smaller model in the lighter and more fashionable colour, so if perfect for the most fashion-conscious deal hunter. This is the cheapest price an Apple Watch Series 6 has ever been.View Deal

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46 mm) – Matte Black: was £139.99 | now £92.99 at Amazon (save £47)

The Huawei Watch GT 2 was already a great deal before this Prime Day discount. It's an impressive smartwatch with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, GPS, 15 Sport Modes, and Bluetooth calling. That's a lot of features for less than £100.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Stainless Steel 45mm - Mystic Black: was £419 | now £294 at Amazon (save £125)

This is officially the best smartwatch for Android phone users – because we said so. With features to match the Apple Watch Series 6, the Galaxy Watch 3 can do everything you could ever want a smartwatch to do, including take an ECG, measure blood pressure, and receive smartphone notifications. It's a great smartwatch, and now a great deal thanks to Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

OPPO Watch 41 mm - Silver Mist: was £229, now £162.99 at Amazon (save £67)

Well, this looks familiar, doesn't it? If you love the look of the Apple Watch but own an Android phone, then this is the smartwatch for you. The Oppo Watch features a large 1.6-inch AMOLED display with corning gorilla glass, and it equipped with Wear OS by Google, so supports customisation and applications via the Google Play Store. This is a great deal and not to be missed.View Deal

The best Prime Day toy deals

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk | RRP: £64.99 | Now: £40.99 | Save £24 (37%) at Amazon UK

This is a perfect set for fans of the show – you recreate the Central Perk set, complete with the six friends and Gunther. It's designed to be just like the actual set of the show (and even has studio lights as a nod to this). It's fun to build, and full of nostalgia – now is fantastic value.View Deal

Lego Architecture London Skyline | RRP: £44.99 | Now: £26.99 | Save £18 (40%) at Amazon UK

These Lego skyline sets are utterly adorable, take up very little space but look fantastic on the shelf, and are really fun to build over an afternoon. Just a warning that you might be hooked after this one – there's a whole collection of them, after all. At this price, it's a great little gift for yourself, or someone else.View Deal

Lego Technic 6x6 Volvo Articulated Hauler Truck | RRP: £229.99 | Now: £121.99 | Save £108 (47%) at Amazon UK

This is not just a very cool machine to build from over 2,000 pieces – it's also a remote control vehicle! Three motors and a Bluetooth control unit are part of its build, and you can use an app to drive it around and control the big tipper bucket.View Deal

The best Prime Day deals on Amazon services

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: what else to expect

As with previous Prime Day deals this year Amazon's own devices will get some hefty discounts, and many of those Prime exclusive discounts are live already. This year, you will be able to get deals on Amazon devices (officially starting Monday 21st June but check for deals going live early).

Other Prime Day deal regulars are electric toothbrushes, 4K TVs and wireless headphones and speakers, and Amazon says there will be discounts from brands including Apple, Bose, Philips, Sony, Shark, Samsung and others.

What sort of discounts can we expect? Looking back to Prime Day 2020, TVs that were in the sale saw an average reduction of 28% while headphones that were in the sale saw an average price cut of 38%. Other examples of average savings in 2020 (for the products that were discounted at all) were exercise and fitness equipment (51%), luggage (51%), books (50%), apparel (48%), jewellery and watches (46%), sports clothing and accessories (42%), home security cameras (38%), mattresses (32%).

We've also been contacted by security camera brand Arlo which says that this year will see its best ever Prime Day deals. For the first time ever, the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera and the entire Arlo Doorbell range including the Essential wire-free video doorbell will be available as part of the Prime Day Deals as well as the Pro 3 spotlight camera. All Arlo deals officially go live on Monday 21 June, but some of them seem to be live already as you'll see in the links below. If the deal you want is not yet live, check back here on Monday.

If you're in the market for a massage gun, the Hyperice Hypervolt percussion massage device should be on your list (after all, it's on our best massage gun list). On Amazon Prime Day, it will be 30% off.

Google Nest Prime Day deals

You won't get deals on Google Nest smart speakers at Amazon over Prime Day as Amazon doesn't sell them, but you can get cheap Google Nest deals at Currys, which has its Epic Deals sale on right now – in association with Google, no less – and Google devices are on sale. See below for direct links to the Prime Day Nest deals at Currys. I don't know when this sale ends (Currys has not told us) so I'd grab anything you want before Prime Day ends at midnight on Tuesday, just in case the Currys sale ends at the same time.

More of T3's best Prime Day deals predictions – with live, regularly updated prices – are below. As you can see, many of the products ALREADY have some nice discounts which means that a) our predictions seem to be coming true (go, us!) and b) you don't even need to wait for Prime Day to save money!