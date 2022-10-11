Best iPhone and Apple Watch deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's like Christmas came early – or at least Black Friday. Yes, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is bringing Black Friday deals in October. This second Prime Day is no half-measure either, with some big deals out there already, including discounts on Apple products.

Apple products don't often make it into sales events, so seeing a load of them in the Amazon sale is great news for buyers. Right now, the list includes last year's Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 7.

We've rounded up the best Apple deals available right now below or you can see them all:

Browse all Apple products in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): £369 £339 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – Last year's Apple Watch Series 7 was a big upgrade on the previous year, bringing the all-important always-on display to the mix. Right now the 41mm GPS model is £30 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): £399 £359 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 – The larger 45mm version has a bigger 10% discount, bringing the price down to £359 for the GPS model.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2021, 40mm): £239 £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – The Apple Watch SE is the cheapest Apple Smart Watch in the range but still offers lots of great features for workouts, health, calls, music and more. Plus right now, it's a tenner cheaper.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB): £1,049 £979 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 – The iPhone 13 Pro is an outstanding phone and if you can live without the Dynamic Island and always-on display, it's a great choice. The 7% discount might not sound like a lot, but that's £70 less than the list price right now.