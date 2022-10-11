Best iPhone and Apple Watch deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

It's like Christmas came early – or at least Black Friday. Yes, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is bringing Black Friday deals in October. This second Prime Day is no half-measure either, with some big deals out there already, including discounts on Apple products.
Apple products don't often make it into sales events, so seeing a load of them in the Amazon sale is great news for buyers. Right now, the list includes last year's Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 7.
We've rounded up the best Apple deals available right now below or you can see them all:
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm):
£369 £339 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £30 – Last year's Apple Watch Series 7 was a big upgrade on the previous year, bringing the all-important always-on display to the mix. Right now the 41mm GPS model is £30 off.
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm):
£399 £359 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £40 – The larger 45mm version has a bigger 10% discount, bringing the price down to £359 for the GPS model.
Apple Watch SE (2021, 40mm):
£239 £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £10 – The Apple Watch SE is the cheapest Apple Smart Watch in the range but still offers lots of great features for workouts, health, calls, music and more. Plus right now, it's a tenner cheaper.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB):
£1,049 £979 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £70 – The iPhone 13 Pro is an outstanding phone and if you can live without the Dynamic Island and always-on display, it's a great choice. The 7% discount might not sound like a lot, but that's £70 less than the list price right now.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB):
£1,149 £1,079 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £70 – If you want a bigger screen, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has all the great features of the iPhone 13 Pro, plus a larger 6.7-inch screen and a bigger battery.