Best John Lewis New Year sales deals 2019

One thing we particularly like about John Lewis are the inclusive guarantees on all electronics and electricals, including five year guarantees on televisions. In addition to offers across its fashion, home and technology products John Lewis & Partners will price-match competitor offers.
Below are some of the John Lewis sale highlights on offer, but do check out the johnlewis.com homepage for more.
John Lewis home offers
John Lewis & Partners Longstock Double Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set | Was £65 | Now £32.50 | Saving £32.50 / 50%
Here's a great example of the type of excellent home deals being offered right now in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale. The very stylish Longstock Double Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is now 50% off, with its price hacked down to just £32.50 from £65. Naturally, with these sets reduced to clear, stock will be limited, so we advise you to move fast if you want to score.View Deal
John Lewis & Partners Scandi Tor Rug, Citrine/Grey | Was £400 | Now £200 | Saving: £200 / 50%
John Lewis & Partners Lina Leaf Pair Thermal Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains, Citrin | Was £75 | Now £37.50 | Saving £37.50 / 50%
John Lewis & Partners Boutique Hotel Silk Bedspread, Wolf Grey | Was £280 | Now £140 | Saving £140 / 50%
John Lewis & Partners Faux Fur Throw, Grey | Was £90 | Now £45 | Saving £45 / 50%
John Lewis & Partners Natural White Goose Down Double Duvet, 10.5 Tog | Was £145 | Now £116 | Saving £29 / 20%
John Lewis & Partners Egyptian Cotton Towels, Smoke | Was £22.50 | Now £16.50 | Saving £6 / 26%
John Lewis technology offers
Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone (128GB) | now £819 at John Lewis (was £869)
With a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and one of the best cameras you can find on a smartphone today, the Pixel 3 XL for £50 off is one of the best Boxing Day deals we've found in the smartphone category so far.View Deal
Google Pixel 3 smartphone (128GB) | now £689 at Amazon (was £739)
Alternatively, if you've got smaller hands or a tighter budget (or you just don't like notches), the Pixel 3 models are also £50 off at John Lewis this Boxing Day. All the rest of the handset specs, including that incredible camera, are the same.View Deal
Philips Lumea BRI956/00 Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device | Was £399 | Now £299 | Saving £100 / 25%
The Philips Lumea is a top-rate hair removal device and, thanks to a brilliant price cut in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, is now available at a very attractive price point. That's because it is currently retailing for only £299, rather than its regular £399. That's a straight £100 saving! It also comes with 2 years of accidental damage cover, too.View Deal
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £349.99 | Now £299 | Saving £50.99 / 14.5%
Sage BJE410UK Juicer | Was £149 | Now £99 | Saving £50 / 33.5%
Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Machine, White | Was £119.99 | Now £99 | Saving £20 / 17%
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Sound Bar with Alexa Voice Recognition & Control, Black | Was £399 | Now £349 | Saving £50 / 12.5%
HP Pavilion 15 15-CS0997na Laptop | Was £649 | Now £549 | Saving £100 / 15%
Bosch WAN28201GB Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load | Was £429 | Now £349 | Saving £80 / 18%
John Lewis fashion and accessories offers
John Lewis & Partners Semi-Precious Stone Triple Pendant Necklace, Rose Gold/Moonstone | Was £60 | Now £30 | Saving £30 / 50%
Jewellery and wearables is a major strength this year for John Lewis in its Boxing Day sales, with stylish items like this Triple Pendant Necklace getting some seriously tasty price cuts. This piece has a huge 50% slashed off its price, taking it down from £60 to only £30. It is available to pick up in both Rose Gold/Moonstone and Silver/Amazonite colourways, too. Nice!View Deal
50% off Modern Rarity clothing
John Lewis & Partners Cashmere Crew Neck Sweaters (selected lines only) | Was £79 | Now £50 | Saving £29 / 36%
Mulberry Bayswater Heritage Small Classic Grain Leather Handbag, Rosewater | Was £1095 | Now £876 | Saving £219 / 20%
Casio Men's G-Shock G-Steel Chronograph Canvas Strap Watch | Was £299 | Now £149 | Saving £150 / 50%
- Update: we have noticed that a few of the above deals that John Lewis & Partners kindly told us about in advance have so far 'failed to launch', so thanks a lot for that, John Lewis. We are hopeful the few that are currently at full price will go live on Boxing Day, however.
