Best iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals: pre-order your new iPhone now

iPhone 12 pre-orders are now live for the full range of new iPhones and, right here, T3 has rounded up the very best SIM free and with SIM iPhone pre-order deals available today in the UK.

We've got pricing and model information, too, so if you're still unsure about which of the four new iPhone 12s you're going to pick up (iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max) then you're well covered.

We've got the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals from UK networks, too, as well as from respected third-party retailers. Simply use the nearby menu to jump straight to the type of iPhone 12 pre-order you want, or scroll down to view the entire offering.

If you just want to order directly through Apple, then you can just head on over to the official Apple Store.

Best iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Today's best Apple iPhone 12 Mini deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Apple iPhone 12 Pro deals Contract Deals Sim Free Three 24 months Apple iPhone 12 Pro £99 upfront £72 /mth Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Unlimited data View at Three

Today's best Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

iPhone 12 models and SIM-free costs

iPhone 12 pricing has now been confirmed and is as follows. The cheapest device is the iPhone 12 Mini, which sets you back £699 for the 64GB model. For those who like a compact phone size (5.4-inch display) this is the obvious phone to choose. Cheapest but still loaded with all the top internal tech and features.

If you want a more regular sized screen, though, then you'll want the standard iPhone 12, which has a 6.1-inch screen and costs £799 for the 64GB model. You get all the top hardware still, but a larger screen.

One more step up and you get the iPhone 12 Pro, which delivers the same size screen but an upgraded camera system. This phone starts at £999.

Finally, there is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is the super-sized variant of the new iPhone 12 Pro and delivers a large 6.7-inch display and an even superior camera system. This costs from £1,099 sim free.

iPhone 12 pre-orders: UK networks

If you're going to pick up a new iPhone 12 phone then you should make sure that you do it through one of the UK's best mobile networks. The networks that follow all have iPhone 12 pre-order offers live and each has built a reputation for supplying quality hardware and, when buying on contract, excellent SIM plans and network coverage. Remember that each new iPhone 12 is 5G compatible, so you'll want to be with a top network in terms of coverage and allowances.

EE iPhone 12 pre-order deals

EE, the UK's fastest mobile network, is offering the full range of iPhone 12 handsets as well as its Full Works SIM plan, which delivers unlimited data, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for 24 months.View Deal

Three iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Three has a wide-range of iPhone 12 pre-order offers available and stocks every device in the range. SIM free and on-contract offers are available.View Deal

O2 iPhone 12 pre-order deals

You can pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at O2 right now. For example, there is an iPhone 12 Pro deal that puts the phone in your hand for just £69.99 up front.View Deal

Vodafone iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Vodafone also has the iPhone 12 up for pre-order, with the iPhone 12 Pro the device of choice. Vodafone offer a load of great SIM plans, too, including some with unlimited 5G data.View Deal

iPhone 12 pre-orders: UK retailers

The following mobile phone retailers here not only are selling iPhone 12 pre-orders, but comes approved by T3 itself. We spend each and every week of the year covering mobile phones and hunting out the best deals on them at retailers. These stores have won T3 over with their cheap prices and excellent customer service. As such, you should feel completely comfortable ringing up one their iPhone 12 deals.

Carphone Warehouse iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Carphone Warehouse are offering an iPhone 12 for £399 a month with 20GB of data. The up-front cost is only £49.99, too, and you get a choice of colourways.View Deal

Mobiles.co.uk iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Mobiles.co.uk have a number of quality iPhone 12 pre-order deals on offer, too, including one that delivers the phone for just £99 upfront and with a monthly cost of only £39.99. You get 20GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.View Deal

iD Mobile iPhone 12 pre-orders

iD Mobile is offering the iPhone 12 for just £99.99 upfront along with a SIM contract that delivers 20GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for £39.99 a month. Every storage version of the phone is available up to the 256GB model.View Deal

Affordable Mobiles iPhone 12 pre-orders

Now this is a great deal from Affordable Mobiles. You get the iPhone 12 for FREE upfront and then the monthly cost is £49. You get 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, as well as a choice of colourways.View Deal

MobilePhonesDirect iPhone 12 pre-orders

Mobile Phones Direct are AO.com's phone outlet, and they offer a variety of quality with SIM packages. iPhone 12 pre-orders are now open, so head on over and scope out its offering.View Deal

Should you buy an Apple iPhone 12?

The simple answer is yes, yes you should. The iPhone 12 range is Apple's first suite of handsets where 5G connectivity comes as standard, meaning that you can tap into the next-gen of super fast mobile networks using them.

The iPhone 12 range also comes loaded with Apple's brand new A14 Bionic chip, which delivers best-in-class performance, as well as a new wireless charging system.

The iPhone 12 range also includes three different sizes in terms of screens, with everything from a compact iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display, through an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen, and onto an iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch screen.

We think there is a new iPhone 12 for everyone, and especially so if you are already in the Apple iPhone ecosystem.