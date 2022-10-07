Best Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals for October 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the very best Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals, as announced at the Made by Google launch event (opens in new tab) on 6th October 2022. The latest releases from Google include the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, plans for a Google Pixel tablet and the hotly anticipated, Google Pixel Watch.

The Google Pixel Watch (opens in new tab) is Google’s first ever smartwatch. The Google Pixel Watch comes with help from Google and health and fitness features from Fitbit. It works seamlessly with other Pixel and Android devices and has an impressive fluid Wear OS design.

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel Watch are now available at the Google Store and other retailers and mobile phone providers. These pre-order deals include 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium for free with your purchase. However, if you pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can get the Google Pixel Watch for free (opens in new tab).

To be the first to get your hands on the Google Pixel Watch, we’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals below. If you’re interested in the new Google Pixel phone, check out the best Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals (opens in new tab).

Where to buy the Google Pixel Watch

Below, we’ve put together a list of quick links which will take you straight to your retailer or provider of choice so you can snap up a pre-order deal on the Google Pixel Watch.

Retailers like Amazon, Currys, Google Store and John Lewis will offer the Google Pixel Watch for its full price of £339 up front. Alternatively, if you choose to pre-order the Google Pixel Watch at a mobile phone provider like EE or Vodafone, you’ll be asked to pay a monthly fee on it until you pay off the price of the smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals at Currys (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals at EE (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals at Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Best Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: £339 at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch from just £339 a month or £14.13 a month for 24 months at Google Store. This deal comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium for free.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: £339 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch from just £339 a month at Amazon. Available in the LTE or WiFi models and multiple strap and face colours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: £339 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch from just £339 a month at Currys. Available in the LTE or WiFi models and multiple strap and face colours.