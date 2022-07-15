The best fan & air conditioner deals to tackle the UK heatwave

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The UK has been hit by a major heatwave and the temperatures are skyrocketing, with the Met Office issuing a red extreme heat warning. As the days and nights get hotter, many people are looking for cheap fan or air conditioner deals. If this is you, you’re in luck as we’ve found the best fan and air conditioner deals available right now at Amazon, Currys, Very, eBay, Appliances Direct and John Lewis.

If you’re unsure what fan or air conditioner you need, we’ve got guides to the best fan (opens in new tab) and the best portable air conditioner (opens in new tab) so you can find the best cooling device for your needs. We’ve also included a couple dehumidifiers and air purifiers on this list. It’s worth noting that while these don’t technically cool your home, they do make the air feel less muggy which can make you feel more comfortable while you’re indoors in the heat.

Below, we’re rounded up the best deals on fans and air conditioners that suit a range of budgets, specifications and needs.

(opens in new tab) Igenix DF0038BLWIFI Smart Digital Tower Fan: was £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the Igenix Smart Digital Tower Fan at Amazon. This fan uses 25 watts of power with 8 speed settings and 3 breeze modes. It also has an oscillation feature that turns the fan to evenly distribute cool air around the room. The Igenix Tower Fan also comes with Alexa and can be controlled via voice and app control.

(opens in new tab) BLACK+DECKER BXAP62001GB Desktop Air Purifier: was £99.99, now £71.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The BLACK+DECKER Desktop Air Purifier with Air Quality Timer filters and removes 99.97% of particles and allergens from the air. This cleanses and revitalises the airflow and circulation in the home, and while it’s primary focus is not to cool, it does make the air around you feel more comfortable and pure.

(opens in new tab) LOGIK L48ACW20 Portable Air Cooler: was £99.99, now £79.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The LOGIK Portable Air Cooler is 20% off at Currys and has 3 speed settings that deliver the right intensity to keep your home fresh and cool. It comes with a humidifying function that adds moisture into the air to make your rooms feel less stuffy during the heatwave. This air cooler is also incredibly portable and has a timer to help you save energy.

(opens in new tab) electriQ 4L ECO Air Cooler: was £129.98, now £99.98 at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab)

Save £30 on the ECO Air Cooler, the best-selling cooler from electriQ. It’s incredibly breezy, uses little energy and is quieter than traditional air conditioners. The electriQ ECO Air Cooler is ideal for smaller rooms and comes with a built-in air purifier, humidifier and a free ice pack.

(opens in new tab) Symphony 35L DIET35I Portable Evaporative Air Cooler: was £274.97, now £249.97 at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab)

The Symphony Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with IPure Air Purifier Technology both cleans and humidifies the air. It has 3 fan speed settings to create a powerful air flow and breeze, plus it’s pretty quiet as it runs. It’s nice and slim so it fits into small spaces, and isn’t expensive to run, making it an eco-friendly addition to your home.

(opens in new tab) HOMCOM 5000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was £524.98, now £229.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

This better than half price air conditioner deal takes the HOMCOM 5000 Portable Air Conditioner down to just £229.99 at eBay. This 4-in-1 device has cooling, ventilating, dehumidifying and sleep modes that keeps your rooms cool and fresh. It has an auto cut-off feature, so it will stop if the tank is full to save extra energy and ensure safety.

(opens in new tab) Beldray 6L Air Cooler: was £149.99, now £89.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

The Beldary Air Cooler is 40% off in the eBay Summer Sale, saving shoppers £60 on this power 3-in-1 device. It acts as a cooler, heater and purifier and has 3 fan speeds for versatile cooling. It’s also incredibly portable and comes with 2 easy-fill ice packs for strong and cold air flow.

(opens in new tab) Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier: was £299, now £189 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £110 on the Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier at Very. This dehumidifier draws in air and extracts moisture in its 4-litre water tank. It has a capacity of 20 litres a day and has a built-in hygrostat that regulates the air and humidity in the room. It’s super easy to use with its LED operating panel or via the Duux app.

(opens in new tab) Shark Air Purifier 4 HE400UK: was £279, now £179 at Very (opens in new tab)

Get 35% off the Shark Air Purifier 4 at Very. This air purifier uses 4-fan technology to clean the air and circulate it throughout the room, removing allergens, bacteria, mould and dust. It also has built-in sensors that monitor your home’s air quality and reports real-time statistics.