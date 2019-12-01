Best Buy has $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S10 before Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2019 is nearly upon on, as Black Friday fades into the distance, but that hasn't stopped major retailers discounting consumer electronics ahead of schedule. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, laptop, or whatever, then now is going to be the time to buy it.

T3 has spent the weekend finding and compiling all of the very best deals around, covering every base we think people could be interested in. This is a huge extended weekend for getting money off, so don't miss out.

One deal that stuck out is a gem: Best Buy has discounted the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) by $400, meaning it could be yours for just $750.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (Unlocked, 512GB, Black) | Was $1,149.99 | Sale price $749.99 | Available now at Best Buy

If you love Android and want one of the best high-end phones on the market, then look no further. Best Buy has chopped a staggering $400 of the 512GB model, meaning you'll be able to store literally whatever you want.

Samsung has long been the most popular choice for Android fans and with the S10, it's easy to see why. The top-end handset, released earlier this year, comes fully stacked with a Snapdragon 855, Android 9.0, a 6.1-inch display, 16MP camera, and, of course, a massive 512GB of on-board storage.

This is the kind of phone that you can keep for a few years and so having it unlocked is a big advantage, too, if a better carrier deal comes along.

For $750, this is the kind of deal that it's worth waiting for.