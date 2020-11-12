Amazon Prime Day 2021 date and best deals predicted

Amazon Prime Day is over for another year. Running for a full two days over Tuesday 13 October and Wednesday 14 October, 2020, Prime Day moved from its traditional July date but it kept to its duration of two days, a precedent Amazon set with Prime Day 2019.

Once again this year, some of the best deals were on Amazon's own devices. You could get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 and the Echo Auto for just £29.99. The Kindle Paperwhite dropped to £79.99 – a £40 saving. Those deals have now ended so we'll be keeping an eye out for the next round. of discounts, most likely in the Amazon Black Friday deals.

From 4K TVs to tablets, and Beats by Dre headphones to Nespresso coffee machines, there were massive discounts to be bagged across every product category Amazon stocks during Prime Day. The best offers sold fast!

In fact, Amazon Prime Day 2020 featured over a million deals globally over the two days. They came from top brands including Philips, Toshiba, NESCAFÉ, LEGO, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Le Creuset and many more.

Amazon tells us that outside of electronics and devices, some of the best-selling categories on Prime Day included toys, games and puzzles, skin care and make-up as well as wine and spirits. Family games were also massive. (These are the best board games, in case you are wondering.)

Some of the biggest sellers on day one were games such as Jenga, Monopoly and Guess Who. Fragrances such as Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Fragrance for Women and beauty gift sets like Sanctuary Spa Gift Set were popular, too. Another huge hit on Prime Day was This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Natural Sleep Aid. What even is that?

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 date has not been announced by Amazon but here is my current prediction: Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place on Monday 12 July and Tuesday 13 July, 2021. That aligns with Prime Day 2019, which ran over Monday 15 July and Tuesday 16 July, 2019.

Expect Amazon to officially announce the Prime Day 2021 date about two weeks before it takes place – so look out for the announcement on Monday 28 June, 2021.

Prime Day 2020 slipped from its usual month to October, but I think Amazon will want to get it back into its summer slot for 2021 as July is a traditional month for sales during an otherwise quiet retail period.

As happened in 2020, it's also possible that Amazon will release a raft of early Prime Day deals in the week leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2021, so perhaps from Monday 5 July or earlier.

What sold well on Amazon Prime Day 2020?

The best selling product overall on Prime Day, globally and in the UK, was the Echo Dot. And the best-selling categories in the UK on Prime Day 2020 included hardware, spirits, small devices and skin care.

Day One: The UK top-selling products for day one of Prime Day, excluding Amazon Devices, were the Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box, the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner and Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey.

Day Two: The UK top-selling products for day two of Prime Day, excluding Amazon Devices, were the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, the Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box, and Southern Comfort Original.

Consumer Electronics: Among the top-selling products from the consumer electronics category were the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System, the Sony Srs-XB12 Compact and Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass, and the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

Beauty: Among the top-selling products from the beauty category were the Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Fragrance for Women, the Garnier Tissue Mask Discovery Collection, and the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge.

Books: Among the top-selling books from the books category were the Pinch of Nom Recipe Book, Skincare: The Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide, and Peppa Pig: Practise with Peppa Book.

Toys: Among the top-selling products from the toys category were Jenga Classic, Monopoly Classic, and the VTech Kidizoom Duo Camera 5.0.

Pets: Among the top-selling products from the pets category were the Felix Mixed Selection Pouches in Jelly Cat Food, the Pedigree Dentastix Daily Dental Care Chews Dog Treats, and the ADAPTIL Calm Home Diffuser 30 Day Starter Kit.

Grocery: Among the top-selling products from the grocery category were the Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box, the Smiths Savoury Snacks Scampi and lemon Fries Pub Favourites Snacks (Pack of 24), and the Starbucks Nespresso Variety Pack.

Home Improvement: Among the top-selling products from the home improvement category were the Command Large Picture Hanging Strips, the Bosch Cordless Combi Drill, and the tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat for Multi-Room Control.

Kitchen: Among the top-selling products from the kitchen category were the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, the Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer, and the Bosch CleverMixx MSM2610BGB Hand Blender.

Outside of the UK, some of the top sellers in the US were iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, MyQ Wireless & WiFi Enabled Smart Garage Door Opener, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Vitamins, and Kids Against Maturity. And in Australia, popular products included Philips Hue Smart Lighting, Skin Care from WELEDA, and Palmolive.

We also have some interesting insight on Prime Day 2021 from research firm Numerator. The company says that in the US, nearly half (49%) of people shopping Prime Day 2020 placed 2+ orders and the average household spend was $94.78 as of 11:00am ET on 10/14/20. In 2019, the average spend per household was $154.59 (for the entire Prime Day event). 30% of Prime Day shoppers said they purchased holiday gifts on Prime Day, while of those who purchased holiday gifts on Prime Day, nearly a quarter (24%) said they had completed at least half of their holiday gift shopping with their Prime Day purchase. Additionally, one in three (34%) of Prime Day shoppers purchased Amazon Branded Electronics like an Echo Dot, Fire TV, or Kindle.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

When predicting the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, one thing is a given: expect Amazon's own devices to get some hefty discounts. That means devices such as the Echo Dot and Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablets, Blink security cameras and Kindles will likely get the sort of price cuts you only see at Amazon a few times a year – those times including Prime Day and Black Friday.

Other Prime Day deal regulars are electric toothbrushes, 4K TVs, wireless headphones and speakers, so expect discounts from brands including Apple, Bose, Philips, Sony, Shark, Samsung and others.