Best cheap AirPods deals 2019: the buds everyone wants at the best prices

Good news: if you're after the cheapest AirPods prices, you're in the right place. Right now there may be a bit of a lack of online deals, sales, price cuts and other words for 'deals' on Apple AirPods gen 2. On the original Airpods, you can save some money on a 'renewed' model, which doesn't sound that great. Maybe wait until Black Friday.

AirPods 2 or 2019 AirPods or whatever you want to call them have slightly better battery life than the first gen and the ability to summon Siri with voice alone – the first version requires a tap of your ear. Other than that, it is very hard to tell the difference between the first and second generation Airpods.

Apple's default RRP for the AirPods 2 is £159/$159, so whatever you do, don't pay any more than that. If stock starts to run out, you'll possibly see some retailers charge more in the comparison chart above, but we'd urge you to hold on for normality to resume. A few retailers knocked £20/$20 off AirPods over the last Black Friday period, and now you should see more discounts until stocks run out – which we imagine could take a while.

Apple AirPods are a perfect match for the iPhone, and designed to sync instantly and allow easy control of Siri and Apple Music.

However, at the end of the day, they're a pair of Bluetooth true wireless buds, and as such will pair with plenty of other phones and laptops. You could even pair them with an Android phone but note that they won't sync automatically as they would with an iPhone, you'll have to manually pair them, the old fashioned way. And obviously they won't give you access to Siri. Aww.

The Apple AirPods come with the carry case, which also acts as a charger, holding multiple charges for the headphones. In general you'll get 5 hours of use from a fully charged brace of AirPods, and the case has enough power in it to get you through a full 24 hours in total. The case is charged via a Lightning cable or, on the wireless model, via any wireless charger. The AirPods don't need to be inside while the case charges.

