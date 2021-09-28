Beats Studio 3 limited edition A-Cold-Wall headphones incoming

Styled by British fashion brand A-Cold-War, these special edition Beats look the part

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
(Image credit: Apple)
Special editions are nothing new for the Beats headphone range but this latest collaboration with the fashion brand of British designer, Samuel Ross, is one of the classiest I’ve seen from the brand. The A-Cold-Wall limited edition Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are currently marked as coming soon on the Apple website.

The finish, described as ‘cement’ is a flecked matte gray, or slate, with cream on the inside of the headband. They also feature the ACW bracket logo on each side. Despite the special design, these headphones are priced at the same $349.95/£299.95 as the regular colors.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones were first released in 2017 and feature the brand’s Pure Active Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC), 22 hours of battery life and Apple’s W1 chip, with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and Spatial Audio compatibility.

Whether this special edition will be enticing enough to convince buyers to invest in a product that is now four years old is yet to be seen. Especially as the newer Beats Solo Pro offers more features for less.  

