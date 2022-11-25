Be quick! This amazing Black Friday power bank deal won't last long

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When you're trawling through the best Black Friday deals, you'll be bombarded by some really great looking products. Everything from new TV's to awesome looking LEGO sets are discounted, ready to tempt you away from your disposable income.

Those products look great, and are a really cool purchase. But sometimes, the best deals are on products that are less flashy, but more likely to impact your life. That's exactly what this Anker Power Bank Lightning deal offers.

(opens in new tab) Anker Power Bank: was £66.99 , now £42.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When it comes to portable charging, Anker really are the cream of the crop. They make high-quality, no-nonsense devices that just work, and work well. This has a massive capacity, too, so you'll be able to keep everything topped up for a long time.

When it comes to power banks, it can be hard to know if you're buying something good, or a cheap knockoff. When these were the on-trend product a few years ago, every retailer had a cheap power bank for sale. From bitter personal experience, I can tell you that these, by and large, were useless, with miniscule capacities and dreadful charging wires.

You don't have that problem with Anker, who are to portable charging what Apple are to the touchscreen phone. These guys are industry heavyweights, with a reputation for making top-notch products. But hey, don't take my word for it. Over 35,000 people have already bought this on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 stars. That is a staggeringly high score, and testament to the quality that this charger offers.

What's more, the smaller version of this model holds second place in our guide to the best power banks. You know, just in case it needed further credentials.

You get a massive 26,800mAh capacity on this too. That should be good for around five full charges of a flagship phone. And, when you need to recharge the bank itself, it can go from 0-100% in just 6.5 hours, thanks to a dual input charging setup. There are three USB-A ports on here, meaning you can keep multiple devices charged at the same time.

Plus, with an 18-month warranty, you can feel confident that your purchase is safe in the rare event that something goes wrong.

You'll need to be quick though – this is an Amazon Lightning deal, which means that it's only available for a limited time. As I'm writing this, 10% of them have already been snagged, so make sure you jump on quickly if you want in!