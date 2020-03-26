Is B&Q open today during coronavirus lockdown? Plus Click & Collect and online delivery updates

B&Q stores are not open today (Thursday March 26). B&Q closed all stores on Tuesday March 24 so it could prepare to re-open during the UK's coronavirus lockdown. It's allowed to re-open because the government believes DIY and hardware stores are essential, and are therefore exempt from the order to close. However, on March 25 the retailer posted a statement to its website to say that stores would now remain closed.
The good news? You will still be able to order DIY, gardening and essential working from home items like desks, chairs and more from B&Q online today and both home deliveries and Click & Collect are available. You'll find everything you need to know, plus our pick of the best buys and deals at B&Q online below...
UPDATE: Right now the B&Q website is down. If you're in a hurry to get DIY-ing, Wickes' website is currently operational but has been intermittently employing a 'virtual queue' system, like buying Glastonbury tickets. Homebase.co.uk is also up.
When will B&Q shops open?
As of March 26, B&Q stores remain closed and the B&Q website suggests that the stores will remain closed, stating that "Diy.com will be our primary store, giving customers access to a range of essential products".
B&Q says "This means we can keep supplies open and give our customers the best possible service to ensure their homes are safe, warm and in working order."
While stores remain closed for browsing and purchasing, you can order online and opt for home delivery or Click & Collect. For the latter, you should be aware that the Click & Collect range is "limited" which, B&Q says, ensures "we do everything we can to limit unnecessary purchases and ensure our customers and colleagues are protected from needless contact."
If you do use Click & Collect for your local store, items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone where the product will be brought to you or your car.
B&Q says it is working on its home delivery service to enable it to provide a fuller product range than Click & Collect.
Is it safe to shop at B&Q?
When B&Q shops are open, there will be a limit placed on how many people can be in the store at any time. This is to ensure shoppers can keep their distance from each other. Look out for the ‘safe space’ markings that will help you maintain your distance. There will also be a number of other measures to keep the stores as sanitary as possible: stores are regularly cleaned, and any staff with symptoms have been asked to stay home on full-pay.
However, it seems that B&Q stores will remain closed for now despite earlier plans to re-open.
Can I order from B&Q online?
Yes, you can currently still place orders with B&Q online. When you do, you can choose whether to collect from your local store (Click & Collect) or get your order delivered to you.
Does Click & Collect work with B&Q online?
B&Q’s Click & Collect service is still working. The range is apparently "limited". If you use Click & Collect items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone at the store where your purchases will be brought to you or your car.
For a fuller product range than Click & Collect you'll need to choose home delivery.
Is B&Q home delivery open?
Yes, you can still order a B&Q delivery - and it’s possible to make this contactless.
Online B&Q sales, discounts and our top picks
Ordering from B&Q online - or selecting Click & Collect - is the sensible choice right now, so let us bring B&Q to you. Whether you're looking for cheap working from home equipment, or you want to kick-start a long-overdue DIY or gardening project, here's our pick of the best items at B&Q, alongside the best B&Q deals too...
B&Q paint delivery
Cuprinol Garden paint 2.5L: 2 for £28 (
was £40) on selected shades | B&Q
Cuprinol 2.5L paint usually costs £20 - but if you buy two tins in selected shades, you’ll pay just £28 instead of £40. That’s a £12 saving. Bargain.View Deal
GoodHome paint 2.5L: 2 for £20 (
was £24) | B&Q
You can get two 2.5L tins of GoodHome coloured emulsion paints for £20 at B&Q right now. They're usually £12 per tin, so that's a saving of £4 - which is worth having if you're in the midst of a DIY project. View Deal
Dulux paint 2.5L: 2 for £32 (
was £44) | B&Q
B&Q has a multi-deal on Dulux paint right now: you can get two Dulux Easycare 2.5L coloured emulsion paints for £32, saving you a decent £12. There are over 100 options to choose from.View Deal
B&Q garden furniture
Garden chairs: from just £14 | B&Q
There’s a wide range of comfy garden chairs on the B&Q website, with prices starting at £14 for a simple Curacao metal beach chair, and going up to over £300 for a luxury Apolima Brown Metal Egg Chair. The £21 Bari Brown Metal Armchair, pictured, is one of B&Q's most popular garden chairs, but there's plenty to choose between.View Deal
Kids garden furniture: from £9 | B&Q
B&Q’s kids garden furniture range includes £9 chairs, a £13 table, and some outdoor toys to keep the little ones entertained during the spring while you're at home. Or choose the cute patterned kids camping chairs from Molloy for £14 - children will love them.View Deal
Garden furniture sets: from £79 | B&Q
You can grab a stylish two-seater table and chair set for under £80 at B&Q, but there are options for all gardens and budgets - including a durable Saba metal four-seater table and chair set, a wooden four-seater set for £202, the luxury Nymark metal five-seater coffee set, £492, pictured, and many more.View Deal
B&Q DIY offers
Erbauer EXT cordless drill: £100 + FREE 50-piece accessory kit | B&Q
If you buy the Erbauer EXT Cordless 18V 4Ah Lithium-ion Brushless Combi drill from B&Q, you can pick up a 50-piece accessory kit for free. This two-speed cordless drill has two drill functions: drill and hammer drill. It's lightweight, too, making it well-suited for hard-to-reach areas. View Deal
Laminate flooring and tiles: Get four for the price of three | B&Q
Buy three laminate flooring and tiles and you'll get the fourth for free at B&Q online right now. The discount applies to samples, which start at 50p, but it’s not available for every product so shop wisely.View Deal
B&Q plants
Indoor and outdoor plants: 20% off | B&Q
Until March 30, you can save 20% on any indoor or outdoor plant that you buy from B&Q - this includes items like turf too, which is now available from £88 (
was £110). Bear in mind that you can only buy outdoor plants in-store, and you can only click-and-collect indoor plants as they’re not available for delivery.View Deal
Snake plant: £8 (
was £10) | B&Q
Snake plants are proven to help you sleep; something we could all use a little help with right now. You pick one up for £8 when you factor in the 20% discount at B&Q.View Deal
Half-price vegetable seeds: 50p
(was £1) | B&Q You can buy vegetable seeds online from B&Q, although you’ll need to click and collect as they’re not available for delivery. There’s a whole range of vegetable seeds slashed from £1 to 50p that include chilli, courgette, tomato, broccoli, sweet pepper, cucumber, lettuce, and more.View Deal
