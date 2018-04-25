Attend the OnePlus 6 global launch event in London and scoop a swag bag of top goodies, too. Here's how…

The OnePlus 6 is launching at Copper Box Arena on May 16 in London, England, and for a limited time you can get in on the action by attending in person.

That's because 1,000 tickets are being made available to the public in order to create the biggest OnePlus community event in history.

The OnePlus 6's launch event, titled "The Speed You Need", will not only reveal the hotly anticipated new handset in full but will also allow attendees to go hands-on in detail as well.

Most excitingly, each attendee at the OnePlus 6 launch event will also receive a valuable swag bag stuffed full of goodies, too - a swag bag that has a value that far exceeds that of the price of a ticket.

Get tickets to the OnePlus 6 launch event.

If you can't attend the OnePlus 6 launch event in person then you can also watch it via live stream.

Sign up to watch the OnePlus 6 launch event live stream.

We have high hopes for the OnePlus 6 here at T3. We got on very well with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T on review, and for a long long time these phones ruled the mid-range smartphone market, offering a superb all-round package. As such, we are fully expecting the OnePlus 6 to be very, very competitive and, hopefully, deliver something special.