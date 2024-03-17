ASICS to host Festival of Running in Paris to celebrate the power of movement

Renowned sports brand ASICS is gearing up to host a unique Festival of Running weekend in Paris from 5-7 April 2024. Dedicated to celebrating the transformative power of running on the mind, the three-day extravaganza promises an array of events catering to all levels of runners.

The new announcement follows another big announcement from the brand. Just recently, ASICS launched the METASPEED PARIS Collection, the next iteration of the Japanese brand's highly successful running shoes designed for long-distance races.

Kicking off the festivities on 5 April is an elite race, endorsed by World Athletics, set to ignite the streets of Paris. Over 90 top-tier athletes, including Mekdes Woldu, Adel Mechaal, and Nadia Battocletti, will compete in thrilling 5k and 10k races, starting and concluding at the iconic Palais Royal.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The excitement continues on 6 April with the Paris Run For All, a 5km marathon shake-out run commencing at Palais Royal and culminating at École Militaire. ASICS will also host Mini Marathon events for children, encouraging people of all ages to experience the positive impact of movement on the mind.

The grand finale on 7 April will see over 50,000 runners take to the streets for the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon 2024. Along the route, participants and spectators alike will be treated to the infectious energy of the ASICS Cheer Zone at Place du Trocadéro, featuring live music, hospitality, and an abundance of positive vibes.

For more information and the complete event schedule, visit asics.tv/paris and join this uplifting celebration of running in the heart of Paris.