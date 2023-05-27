Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his exact workout regime for Netflix’s FUBAR

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been busy of lately. The 75-year-old has recently taken up the role as a CIA agent in his first TV Netflix series, FUBAR, where he discovers his daughter has also been working for the CIA and, together, they go on a mission to kick some ass. If you haven’t (or have) had a chance to binge the series, Arnie is, of course, in phenomenal shape and the actor has revealed how he packed on extra muscle for the series by sharing his exact workout regime.

This isn’t the only project Arnold’s been working on lately, as he also has a new documentary coming out on the streaming platform in June , ‘Arnold’, which will take a closer look at his life as a professional bodybuilder, actor and politician, but also his personal life too.

For those thinking they’ll be able to look like Arnie by committing to one workout session a week, think again, as he admits he had a very strict workout regime for this series. In his latest Arnold’s Pump Club newsletter, the retired bodybuilder reveals he worked out not once, not twice, but six times a week to get into shape for FUBAR, with Sunday’s as his rest day. “My strategy was to hit every muscle group at least once during the week and for the muscle groups I wanted additional strength in, I worked them twice a week,” he said.

Back, chest, biceps and core seem to dominate Arnie’s regime (although that doesn't really surprise us).

Here’s exactly the breakdown of his training regime for the film:

Monday: Chest + rear delts

Tuesday: Back + quads

Wednesday: Core + biceps

Thursday: Shoulders + Triceps + Chest

Friday: Hamstrings + traps + back

Saturday: Biceps + core + calves

Sunday: Off