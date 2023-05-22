New Netflix documentary takes a deep dive into Arnold Schwarzenegger's life

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, as a documentary about his life is set to launch on Netflix on 7th June, and we’re pretty excited about it. The three-part series named ‘Arnold’ will give viewers a real look into the life of Arnie as a professional bodybuilder, actor and politician, as well as an insight into his personal family life.

In the trailer Arnold talks about how an injury caused him to leave the world of bodybuilding behind and after a successful acting career he decided to move into the world of politics, as he said he was looking for another “challenge”.

As well as looking at the most well-known areas of Arnold’s life, the documentary will also delve into the 75-year-old’s personal life and the breakdown of his marriage after having an affair with his housekeeper. "People will remember my successes and they will also remember those failures," he said. "It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids. I have caused enough pain for my family. I'm going to have to live with it for the rest of my life."

Either way, it’s safe to say Arnold is a very busy man as before his documentary’s release he’ll also be starring in another Netflix series, FUBAR. The action-comedy is the actor’s first scripted TV series where he will play a CIA agent who discovers that his daughter — played by Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro — has also been working for the CIA. After releasing that both have been living a lie, the pair try to rebuild their relationship, while also kicking some ass along the way, naturally.