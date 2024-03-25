Arlo’s new Essentials collection boasts serious camera and security upgrades

Quick Summary Arlo has announced the launch of its new Essentials collection. Featuring two outdoor cameras, an indoor camera and a video doorbell, Arlo’s new additions feature 2K resolution and the most in-demand security features, like motion detection and audio monitoring. With prices ranging from £89.99 - £259.99, Arlo’s new Essentials collection will be available to buy on 1st April 2024.

Arlo has just launched its most advanced and affordable Essentials collection yet. The new Arlo Essentials range is made up of four products, including outdoor and indoor cameras, and a video doorbell, with new-to-range features for clearer camera quality and better home security.

Known for its selection of best security cameras , Arlo has built on this success and reinvented its Essentials range with four new cameras and security features. Suitable for a variety of homes and price points, shoppers can choose from the Essential Outdoor, the Essential Outdoor XL, the Essential Indoor and the Essential Video Doorbell.

Depending on your preferences, cameras from the new Arlo Essentials range can work together or independently, and offer 4-in-1 features which Arlo claim are the most demanded features in home security. These new features include video recording, audio monitoring, motion detection and deterrence.

Starting with outdoors, the Arlo Essential Outdoor and the Arlo Essential Outdoor XL have clearer and crisper video quality than before, and shoppers can choose between 1080p or 2K resolution options. Both cameras capture distortion-free footage throughout the day and night, and offer realistic colour night vision so you can clearly see what's happening at all times.

Arlo has also significantly improved its audio capture. The outdoor cameras have two-way audio with additional noise and echo cancellation, so you can hear distinct and unmuffled details easily. For deterrence, the cameras have a built-in spotlight that illuminates up to 5m when motion is detected, and has a 80db smart siren that can be heard up to 30 metres away to scare off intruders.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Arlo) (Image credit: Arlo) (Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Essentials Indoor Camera is another new addition to the range, and it has better privacy settings than its predecessors. It has a privacy lens cover that can be armed and disarmed in the app so you’re not triggered by your own movements when you get home. It also comes with new 2K resolution for better video recording, two-way audio and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Finally, the Arlo Essentials Video Doorbell could be in the running for a place on our best video doorbell list. Now with 2K or 1080p resolution, the video doorbell offers full front door protection, with its head-to-toe viewing angles, and AI-powered identification, which recognises people, pets, packages and vehicles day and night. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for better communication.

In addition to the new cameras and doorbells, Arlo has updated its Arlo Secure app. Arlo recently increased its video doorbell subscription which users weren’t very happy with, but the latest Arlo Secure app is being upgraded with better customisation and security features, like custom privacy zones.

The new Arlo Essentials starts at £89.99 and the indoor and outdoor cameras are available in 2-cam kits. The range is available to buy on 1st April at Arlo .