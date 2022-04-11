PS5 restock: Argos stock date confirmed – and this one is set to be huge!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The past few months have been up and down for PlayStation 5 restocks, however, April is looking to make up for the lack of consoles sales with arguably the biggest restock of 2022 set to happen incredibly soon.

Check PS5 stock at Argos now (opens in new tab)

It's been confirmed that over the last couple of weeks, Argos has been building to a PS5 restock like no other, which is set to feature a large number of PlayStation 5 disc consoles (90%) and digital consoles (10%). This information comes courtesy of one of the web's biggest PS5 Stock UK (opens in new tab) trackers. The details point to a restock date later this week.

According to the report, Argos is expected to go live anytime between April 11th and April 15th with the stock tracker suggesting it will happen in the first half of the week. While that's completely possible, we think it's more likely to go live on April 15th, if history is anything to go by. This is because Argos has only held two restocks in 2022 so far, taking place on January 21st and March 11th and – you guessed it – these both went live on a Friday.

Argos has typically put PS5 stock up for sale around 8AM to 9AM UK time, so expect an early rise if you want any chance of securing a console. Stock rolls out at different times depending on where in the country you are located so keep checking in. As a result, it can go live as early as 3AM on the odd occasion, although, we're hoping Argos has learned its lesson with this and will opt for a more consumer-friendly time.

Alongside this, Very (opens in new tab) is expected to have its own restock on the morning of April 12th after previously going live on March 8th. Both Argos and Very are two of the best retailers for stock allocation from our experience, so we highly recommend going in for these two. We have a handy tips guide to help in preparation.

To keep on top of all the latest stock drop information, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker where we regularly update where to get a PlayStation 5 next.