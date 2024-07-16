Apple's iPad is now at a record-low price this Amazon Prime Day

For a lot of people, the best iPad is the one that offers best value for money. To that end the standard 10th Gen iPad fits the bill perfectly – especially as it's now at the lowest price that it's ever been, with $50 off, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales.

View the 10th-gen Apple iPad deal here

You can find iPads that are more powerful and more expensive of course, but if you're just watching movies, checking emails, and making video calls then there's no compelling reason to pay more for the extra performance.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349.99, now $299.99 at Amazon The latest 'standard' iPad model from Apple comes with a 10.9-inch screen and a powerful A14 Bionic chip. You get 64GB of storage for everything that isn't in the cloud, and a choice of four colors: blue, pink, silver, and yellow.

We were impressed with what this tablet had to offer in our 10th Gen Apple iPad review: we mentioned the modern design overhaul, the larger screen, and the "boisterous" new color options (all of which qualify for this particular deal).

There's also USB-C on a standard iPad for the first time, and compatibility with the 1st-gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio, so if you need to get creative or productive then this Apple slate makes it possible.

There's the latest iPadOS 17 software on board, too, and you'll get the latest iPadOS 18 update when it's available later this year. That comes with stacks of useful built-in apps even before you install any third-party ones.

With the $50 (or 14%) reduction down to $299.99 from $349.99, there's never been a better time to pick up one of these 10.9-inch iPads – and you'll struggle to find an Apple deal that gives you more value than this one during Prime Day 2024.