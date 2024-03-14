Apple’s getting Vision Pro ready for a UK and Australian launch date

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset is currently US-only, but Apple has promised to bring it to more countries in early 2024 – and newly discovered code suggests that we won't need to wait much longer.

The code, which applies to the virtual keyboard used by the Vision Pro operating system, only currently supports US English. As a US-only product, it doesn't need to support anything else. But the latest code for the keyboard has support for more languages, as MacRumors reports. Those languages are:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

Where will the Vision Pro launch next?

Apple hasn't said, but the newly added keyboard language support strongly suggests that the headset will be coming soon to the UK, Australia, Canada and Japan, France and Germany, Korea, China and Singapore. Of course the code doesn't give us any indication of the pricing for Apple's headset in those markets, but by way of comparison the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is $1,299 in the US and £1,299 in the UK, so similar dollar-to-pound pricing seems likely.

Apple hasn't said when the headset will be available elsewhere either. But the smart money is on early summer for at least some of those territories. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is hoping to make the Vision Pro headset more widely available in time for this year's WWDC meetup in June.

If you're hoping to see the next generation of Vision Pro at WWDC, you should probably curb your enthusiasm: Kuo said last month that there aren't any significant hardware changes planned until 2027 and Apple hasn't even started work on the second generation model. While Apple is working hard on getting the cost of making Vision Pro down, Kuo doesn't expect the user experience to change significantly any time soon.

It's possible that the Vision Pro may get a price cut at some point, but for ordinary consumers the headset isn't really a product yet: Vision Pro in its current guise is primarily a tool for app developers who'll be creating apps for future versions, and of course for the odd social media attention seeker.