Apple just gave us a reason to put on our Apple Watch and go for a run today

It's Global Running Day today, and Apple just gave us a very good reason to strap on our Apple Watch and go for a run in the form of a Limited Edition Award, only available to earn today.

Since the iOS 9.2 update, the Apple Watch has become a very decent running watch, capable of tracking a number of advanced running metrics, including Running cadence, stride length, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation.

Which is a long-winded way to say that many people use the Apple Watch to track their runs, especially the newer models, such as the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, thanks to their faster chip and brighter screen that's easier to read in the sunlight.

Even if you don't run every day, today's the day when you want to head out and record a running workout to earn this special badge. The only criteria is that you must cover a distance of at least 5 km (approx. 3.5 miles); however, you can go for longer if you want to.

(Sadly, you won't get more than one badge, no matter how far you run.)

The Global Running Day: Limited Edition Award looks pretty swanky. It's reminiscent of a 3-lane, rainbow-coloured running track in enclosing a sign saying '2024'. There is also a small, blue roundel inside ther lanes with the running workout logo.

Make sure you head out for a run today and log it on your Apple Watch – you have until midnight to complete your run (we recommend doing earlier, though). If you haven't got an Apple Watch yet, check out T3's roundup of the best Apple Watch deals; thankfully, there are many offers available on these superb smartwatches!