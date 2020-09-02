Apple Watch 6 launch event leaked – here's when we'll see it

Apple is set to close out 2020 with a slew of new devices, including the iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6, and a brand new iPad – which we suspect will be the iPad Air 4.

There's been some uncertainty over when the tech giant will be launching its new product lineup, given the delays to production from the pandemic, but a new titbit suggests we'll be seeing the Apple Watch 6 and its budget buddy, the Apple Watch SE, as soon as next week.

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser has said that he's heard that "something is happening on Apple’s website" next week, on Tuesday, September 8. Whatever it is will be taking place between 9am -12pm EST/ 12pm - 3pm PST/ 5pm - 8pm BST.

I’m being told that *something* is happening on Apple’s website on Tuesday, September 8th. Between 9:00-12:00 EST.September 1, 2020

Prosser has previously said that Apple's iPhone 12 event has been pushed back from September to October to accommodate the delayed launch, but added that the Apple Watch 6 and upcoming iPad will still make their debut in September; it will done via a press release, while the actual event will be reserved for the big ticket item – the iPhone 12.

Meanwhile, Apple recently appeared to be running a test feed on its YouTube channel that indicated an event of some kind set for Thursday, September 10, so it's likely that something is going on next week, and given the delays to its flagship smartphone, we're assuming it's going to be the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4's debut.

With less than a week to go, it won't be long before we find out, but our money is on the wearable and the new iPad.