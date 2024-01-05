Apple TV+ is on a superb sci-fi roll with Severance season 2 tease

Apple TV+ is rapidly becoming the go-to streaming service for new science fiction TV, with a host of highly-regarded shows available on the platform. We have Foundation, For All Mankind, Silo, Invasion, and they'll be joined by Murderbot in the next year or so, after Apple acquired the adaptation rights to The Murderbot Diaries.

Let's not forget Severance too, which scored 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and is still talked about around water coolers everywhere. The high-concept drama is arguably the best of the bunch and it looks like it will return sometime this year, with production of a second season well underway.

"We are working on it," claims executive producer Ben Stiller.

We are working on it. 🫡 https://t.co/tZg2XYeLTrJanuary 3, 2024 See more

He responded to an X (formerly Twitter) post asking for "a sign". That in itself was a response to the Apple TV X account posting a couple of Severance teases (an image and a video) over the last few days.

While that's no guarantee that we'll see the show in the coming months, it's a good indication that it's well on its way. And, as filming shots leaked a few months ago, it's more than likely that shoots are finished with just post-production to be completed.

What is Severance?

If you haven't yet seen season 1 of Severance, now's a great time. It is, quite simply, superb – complex, interesting and more than a little surreal.

It focuses on a company that runs a "severance" program, in which its employees literally lead two lives – one when at work, another at home. Their minds are severed in two, with neither existing at the same time. Or, at least, that's the plan.

It features a superb cast, with Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Britt Lower as new employee Helly Riggs, plus acting royalty in the form of John Tutorro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

The first series runs for nine episodes and ends with somewhat a cliffhanger – so you do really need to see it before attempting season 2 when it arrives. You'll be clueless as to what's going on too, if you haven't.

How much is Apple TV+?

An Apple TV+ subscription is available in a couple of different plans – either standalone for £8.99 / $9.99 per month, or as part of Apple One.

The latter includes other Apple services, such as Apple Arcade and Apple Music, and starts at £18.95 / $19.95 per month. That also includes 50GB of iCloud storage, but for only one person to access.

A Family subscription also available too, priced at £24.95 / $25.95 per month. It includes additional iCloud storage (200GB) and enables service sharing with up to five people.

There's a final Apple One Premier tier, as well – priced at £36.95 / $37.95 per month. This adds Fitness+ and Apple News+, plus a bump up to 2TB of iCloud storage.