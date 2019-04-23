Apple MacBook Pro: all-new redesigned 16-inch laptop has been delayed by YEARS

Those hoping to get their hands on the all-new MacBook Pro purportedly hitting shelves later this year should probably familiarise themselves with the old proverb all good things come to those who wait, because the latest report suggests it could a good while before Apple is ready to launch the redesigned notebook.

Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – who has an almost infallible track record when it comes to forecasting unannounced hardware – published a list of Apple devices set to launch this year. Amongst the predictions was an all-new MacBook Pro with an edge-to-edge 16-inch display.

As it stands, Apple MacBook Pro maxes-out with a 15-inch display, the largest screen available on any Apple-branded notebook in the current line-up. Based on the investor note provided by Ming-Chi Kuo, the new model, which could feature up to a 16.5-inch screen, will keep a similar physical footprint to the current model. To squeeze in the additional screen real estate, Apple wants the display to bleed to the very edge of the chassis. This is very similar to the approach the Cupertino-based company took with its latest iPad Pro refresh.

However, according to MacRumours, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is no longer slated to launch later this year. Apple has pushed back the redesigned notebook to 2021. For those who struggle with maths, that's a delay of two years.

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 with All-New Design | Concept- Flat Design- Minimal bezels- Face ID pic.twitter.com/stFgHMwEFsFebruary 18, 2019

It's unclear exactly why Apple has decided to delay the launch by some a monumental margin. It could be because the company isn't satisfied with the design, has to relocate resources away from the project temporarily, or wants a specific chipset to power its new hardware that will not be widely available until a later date.

While Apple currently designs its own mobile processors, the company still relies on Intel and its product roadmap for its desktop and laptop lines.

Another possible explanation for the delay is the recent backlash around the keyboard design on the recent MacBook notebooks. Apple has already been forced to issue an apology to users for the reliability issues that have plagued the new, slimmer keyboard, dubbed Butterfly Keyboard, used on the current MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

Kuo also predicted Apple would introduce a more powerful 13-inch MacBook Pro with up to 32GB of RAM – double the current maximum configuration – although, it's not clear whether this will subject to the same delay as the redesigned model.

Lead Image Credit: Kadarvik / Bēhance