Apple HomePod gets rare discount in the Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday deals are officially live today and I’ve just found a sweet albeit small discount on the Apple HomePod (2nd generation). The Apple HomePod smart speaker rarely drops in price but this Black Friday, it’s been given a £10 price cut at O2.

Originally priced at £299, the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) is now £289 in the O2 Black Friday sale. This deal is on the second generation model which we gave 5 stars in our Apple HomePod review .

Now, let me level with you: is this a teeny tiny discount? Yes, but the HomePod is never (and I mean never!) on sale. Trust me, I regularly look for deals on the HomePod and the HomePod Mini and they’re almost impossible to find, so this £10 discount is well worth looking at if you’ve wanted to get your hands on HomePod for a while.

Save £10 on the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) in the O2 Black Friday sale. This powerful smart speaker delivers next-level acoustics and is packed with Apple and Siri features, making it the perfect choice for Apple users. Available in both black or white colours and now £10 off!

The Apple HomePod (2nd generation) is one of the best smart speakers you can buy today, particularly if you’re an Apple user. The speaker has five beamforming tweeters around the base which produces detailed audio and stunning clarity, as well as a deep rich bass.

Alongside its crystal clear sound quality, the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) makes for a brilliant smart home hub that can communicate with and control your other smart devices. With Siri built-in, you can chat with your Apple HomePod (2nd generation) and get it to skip songs, increase volume, turn off your lights and much more.

The Apple HomePod (2nd generation) can also be used as a sound system for your Apple TV to set the mood and enhance your viewing or streaming experience. Now £10 off for Black Friday, the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) is even more enticing.