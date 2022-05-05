Android users set for huge security enhancement via new update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Google is preparing a new major security update for all Android smartphones that is set to significantly improve user privacy on the devices.

The new update will be introduced under Google's Privacy Sandbox which will look to remove the "advertising ID" that is currently assigned to each Android device in favour of a new targeting mechanism. The multi-year goal is to remove ad tracking, something that has become more and more of a concern with how Google handles data.

Privacy Sandbox is made up of FLEDGE (First Locally-Executed Decision over Groups Experiment), which was built to protect user privacy by limiting ad and bidstream data. Google Topic is also another contributing factor, a browser-based system that establishes user interests based on the websites they visit. Basically, the idea is that you will get custom ads based on your browsing history.

Google previously made it so anyone could opt out of having a unique identifier, in another attempt to help with privacy.

"​​We realise that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that – without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path – such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses," said Google vice president of product management Anthony Chavez (via a blog post ).

"Our goal with the Privacy Sandbox on Android is to develop effective and privacy enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile. While we design, build and test these new solutions, we plan to support existing ads platform features for at least two years, and we intend to provide substantial notice ahead of any future changes."

No release date was shared by Google regarding the introduction of Privacy Sandbox on mobile, likely as the company is still working on how the software will work without an ID being attached to an account. That said, any new update that looks to better user privacy is always a good thing.