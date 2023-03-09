Android phones could soon get a hefty performance boost

When you look at the spec sheets for most of the best Android phones this year, you'll see a common trait. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is the industry standard right now, found in devices like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
It's no slouch either. The 8 Gen 2 marks a significant step up from its predecessor, with a CPU that is 35% faster and 40% more efficient. It also has a GPU which is 25% faster, and improves ray-tracing for more accurate gameplay.
It's an undeniably brilliant processor – but the next generation looks set to get even better. That's according to respected tech tipster The Galox (opens in new tab), who tweeted a few bits of information about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which should succeed it this year.
According to the posts, the next generation processor will have a 30% faster CPU, with 20% more power efficiency. Plus, another tweet (opens in new tab) suggested that the 8 Gen 3 would be capable of multi-core scores around 6,200 in Geekbench testing. That would put it on par with the best scores seen on phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a league above handsets with the current Snapdragon processor.
It's tough to comprehend just how good that could be. The 8 Gen 2 is already far more capable than most users need, allowing for blistering speeds and massive workloads without breaking a sweat. For power users and gamers the additional horsepower will be a welcome boost, though, making it easier to tackle intensive tasks that might have otherwise needed a tablet or a laptop.
One thing is for certain though – it's going to push the best phones to be even better. And that is certainly no bad thing for consumers.