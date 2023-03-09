Android phones could soon get a hefty performance boost

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When you look at the spec sheets for most of the best Android phones this year, you'll see a common trait. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is the industry standard right now, found in devices like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It's no slouch either. The 8 Gen 2 marks a significant step up from its predecessor, with a CPU that is 35% faster and 40% more efficient. It also has a GPU which is 25% faster, and improves ray-tracing for more accurate gameplay.

It's an undeniably brilliant processor – but the next generation looks set to get even better. That's according to respected tech tipster The Galox (opens in new tab), who tweeted a few bits of information about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which should succeed it this year.

According to the posts, the next generation processor will have a 30% faster CPU, with 20% more power efficiency. Plus, another tweet (opens in new tab) suggested that the 8 Gen 3 would be capable of multi-core scores around 6,200 in Geekbench testing. That would put it on par with the best scores seen on phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a league above handsets with the current Snapdragon processor.

It's tough to comprehend just how good that could be. The 8 Gen 2 is already far more capable than most users need, allowing for blistering speeds and massive workloads without breaking a sweat. For power users and gamers the additional horsepower will be a welcome boost, though, making it easier to tackle intensive tasks that might have otherwise needed a tablet or a laptop.

One thing is for certain though – it's going to push the best phones to be even better. And that is certainly no bad thing for consumers.