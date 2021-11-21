Amazon's hugely popular Beauty Advent Calendar is discounted for Black Friday

Amazon's Beauty Advent Calendar has landed for 2021, ready and waiting to make you look and feel your best over the festive period. It's always a super popular gift and usually sells out, so to see a discount on it now makes it one of the best Black Friday deals around.

The calendar includes 24 full-size products and deluxe samples from some of our most-loved beauty brands.

The Amazon Beauty advent calendar allows you to try new products and brands across skin care, hair care and make-up. The estimated retail price of each individual product when combined is almost £260! So at just £53 for the calendar, it's a mega bargain.

Here's a list of everything included inside Amazon's 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar:

3INA The Color Pen Eyeliner 759: Ultra-precise olive green liquid eyeliner

Oxygenating night cream to help with your skin’s natural regeneration process Foreo Luna Play Mini: Ultra-soft silicone facial cleansing device

Check out the deal below:

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021: was £70.00, now £52.00 at Amazon Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021: was £70.00, now £52.00 at Amazon

The 2021 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar contains a combination of 24 full-size products and deluxe samples from some of our most-loved beauty brands. Availability is limited, so pre-order now to avoid missing out.

