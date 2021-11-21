Amazon's hugely popular Beauty Advent Calendar is discounted for Black Friday

Amazon's Beauty Advent Calendar has landed for 2021, ready and waiting to make you look and feel your best over the festive period. It's always a super popular gift and usually sells out, so to see a discount on it now makes it one of the best Black Friday deals around.
The calendar includes 24 full-size products and deluxe samples from some of our most-loved beauty brands.
The Amazon Beauty advent calendar allows you to try new products and brands across skin care, hair care and make-up. The estimated retail price of each individual product when combined is almost £260! So at just £53 for the calendar, it's a mega bargain.
Here's a list of everything included inside Amazon's 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar:
- 3INA The Color Pen Eyeliner 759: Ultra-precise olive green liquid eyeliner
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream: Oxygenating night cream to help with your skin’s natural regeneration process
- Foreo Luna Play Mini: Ultra-soft silicone facial cleansing device
- NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water: 3-in-1: Face, lip and eye make up remover, Gentle skin cleanser, and Face moisturiser
- L'Occitane Almond Delicious Hands Hand and Nail Cream: Moisturising hand cream with the scent of fresh almonds
- Neal's Yard Aromatic Foaming Bath: A soothing, foaming infusion to help you relax and unwind.
- e.l.f Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow: Opaque liquid eyeshadow
- Maui Moisture Aloe Vera and Shea Butter Shampoo: Sulfate Free repairing hair shampoo that helps strengthen dry damaged hair
- 3INA The Eye Primer: Moisturising eye primer with a matte finish
- Nip+Fab Vitamin C Fix Sheet Mask: Revitalising Vitamin C sheet mask, drenched in a brightening blend of actives for a luminous, glowing complexion
- Max Factor Crème Puff Stunning Sienna Matte Blush: Finely milled, marbled finish blush in shade Stunning Sienna
- CeraVe Reparative Hand Cream: Hand cream for extremely dry, rough hands
- Nails Inc Santa Monica Beach: Glitter nail polish infused with nourishing AHAs to help smooth and hydrate nails
- This Works Stress Check Mood Manager: Natural, pure essential oil blend to help relieve feelings of stress
- Bioré Clear & Bright Yuzu Lemon + Papaya AHA Clay Face Mask: Removes dead skin cells & boosts radiance to improve tone & texture
- Faith in Nature Lavender and Geranium Body Wash: This body wash contains Lavender, Lavandin and Geranium essential oils to relax the mind and soothe the body
- Real Techniques 2-in-1 Miracle Mixing Sponge: 2-In-1 miracle mixing sponge for a customized base
- Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging + Intensive Repair Daily Serum: This intensive serum improves the appearance of fine lines and "lifts" the look of skin
- John Frieda Luxurious Volume Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion Spray: Lifts roots for extra volume at the crown and transforms fine, flat hair
- 3INA The Moisturizing Primer: The moisturizing primer is the perfect hydration boost to take your skin into a new dewiness level
- got2b Powderful Volumizing Styling Powder: Volumizing styling powder for volume and texture
- Nails Inc Tate: Red nail polish infused with nourishing AHAs to help smooth and hydrate nails
- Belei Brightening Hydrogel, Drip-Free Eye Mask: Rediscover youthful looking skin with this firming eye mask treatment
- Aussie SOS Repair Hair Mask Treatment Shot: Deep treatment hair mask repairs, restores and revives hair
Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021: was £70.00, now £52.00 at Amazon
The 2021 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar contains a combination of 24 full-size products and deluxe samples from some of our most-loved beauty brands.
