Amazon slashed the price of the toughest running headphones nearly in half

There are plenty of Prime Day running headphones deals among the best Amazon Prime Day deals, but the one I'm the most excited about is this Jaybird Vista 2 offer that knocks £74 off the RRP of these excellent running headphones. As a matter of fact, the Vista 2 currently sits at the top of our sports headphones guide, not least because they are some of the most durable buds you can buy today.

As well as being super tough, Jaybird's top wireless headphones also feature active noise cancellation, SurroundSense (a.k.a. ambient mode), long battery life (8 hours on the buds and 16 hours in the case), and excellent sound quality. And now you can own a pair of Vista 2s for £116, nearly half-price (well, 40% off).

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones: was £189.99, now £116 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

They might be some of the smallest workout buds but the Jaybird Vista 2 has an IP68 rating and are waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof, with MIL-STD 810G freeze, shock, and impact-resistance – next-level durability! These wireless headphones also feature ANC, SurroundSense, different EQ modes in the Jaybird app and more.

Why should you buy the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones this Amazon Prime Day?

The Jaybird Vista 2 headphones are a real class act. They managed to improve on their predecessor, the equally excellent Jaybird Vista and added an ambient sound mode (called SurroundSense) and improved audio performance without losing the buds' signature robust build quality.

In fact, the Jaybird Vista 2 has an IP68 rating for protection against dust, water and sweat – it should be able to withstand even the sweatiest of your workouts. Even the wireless charging case is IP54-rated!

Battery life isn't bad at 6 hours – or 8 hours if you don't want noise-cancelling or SurroundSense – and the battery case will top that up to a full 24 hours with judicious recharges. The Vista 2 also has a quick charge function: 5 min on the charger will replenish 1 hour of playtime.

The Jaybird Vista 2 has excellent sound quality, and you can further customise the sound in the Jaybird App.