Amazon shares details of its 48-hour Black Friday sale event

Amazon US has announced details of its 48-hour Black Friday 2021 sales event. The retailer says that thousands of deals will be available for customers starting on Thursday, 25 November through November 26, "including deep discounts on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG, select Alexa-enabled devices, and must-have toys from Fisher-Price, Barbie, and Disney, plus many more."

Amazon adds that this year there will be "more Black Friday deals than ever before". That's a lot to wade through so you'll definitely want to check out T3's guide to the Best Amazon Black Friday deals where we'll be sifting through all of Amazon's deals, including the early Black Friday deals which are live now, to bring you the very best.

During Amazon's Black Friday event, customers will be able to shop deals on products including new gadgets and electronics from Samsung; kid-favorite toys and baby essentials from Mattel and Cybex gb Pockit; home and kitchen items from Instant Pot; and more. In addition, there will be thousands of deals from Amazon’s independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, including deals from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses.

The Amazon Black Friday deals will be available to shop on amazon.com/blackfriday, on the Amazon shopping app, at Amazon 4-star stores, Amazon Books stores, or by asking “Alexa, what are my deals?” Plus, Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season.

Below is a sneak peek of deals that will available to shop during Amazon’s Black Friday event, from November 25 through November 26.

Toys: Save on dolls, toys, and accessories from L.O.L. Surprise!, PAW Patrol, Bluey, Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more. Save up to 30% on party games from Cards Against Humanity and gifts from Disney, Marvel, DC, and PJ Masks.

Fashion: Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and best sellers, including up to 40% on Levi's and up to 30% on adidas.

Home appliances: Save up to 40% on Instant Brands kitchen appliances. Save up to 43% on robot, cordless, and upright vacuums from Shark. Save up to 30% on air purifiers from Levoit and Coway.

Electronics: Save up to 30% on TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29% on Garmin watches and navigation products.

Beauty: Save up to 40% on grooming appliances from Braun and Panasonic. Save up to 50% on Waterpik.

Sports and outdoors: Save up to 30% on select Coleman and Marmot equipment. Save up to 30% on select Team Sports products.

We've not had any details from Amazon UK of its Black Friday event, though the Amazon UK early Black Friday sale is on now. We'll update this article when we get more details.

Of course, there are many more Black Friday sales taking place. Check out T3's Black Friday sales A-Z for a massive rundown of the best ones for 2021, and don't miss our guide to the best Black Friday deals where we are hand-picking the top deals as they drop from a wide range of retailers.

Source: Amazon Press Center