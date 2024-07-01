Amazon reduces Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) by 50% in early Prime Day deal

Prime Day is taking place 16-17th July this month, meaning more and more deals are beginning to appear. It's no doubt that there will be some impressive smart home discounts included, especially when it comes to the best video doorbells. However, there's one brand that's already delivered...

Amazon acquired Ring back in 2018, with many people choosing to incorporate Ring devices in their homes ever since. This means Amazon also offers some incredible savings around Prime Day, and this latest deal is not one to miss.

Amazon has reduced the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen), taking it down from $99.99 to $49.99. Take a look:

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) allows you to see who's at your front door and speak to visitors from anywhere. You'll be able to receive instant notifications on your phone and tablet, customise your motion settings and conveniently stay connected to home at all times.

It’s quick and easy to install, and can be paired with select Alexa-enabled devices to keep your smart home synced up.

One of our favourite things about the device is its Quick Replies feature. If you’re too busy to answer the door or just don't feel like answering, you're able to save time and use Quick Replies to respond with your choice of six preset messages.

Happy shopping!