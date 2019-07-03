Amazon Prime Day: Walmart's answer is these Google Home and Nest deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just around the corner and Amazon has gone on record to promise "incredible deals on Amazon devices – and the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices".

That's great news if you're planning to buy an Amazon Echo, a Fire TV tablet, a Kindle e-reader or a Ring Video Doorbell, but it's also good news if your choice of smart home device is one powered by Google rather than Alexa.

That's because although you can't buy Google Home smart speakers on Amazon, a number of other retailers are responding to Prime Day with sales events of their own. Walmart is one such retailer – it'll be holding its sale on July 14 through July 17, but just as Amazon is starting to release Prime Day deals ahead of the Prime Day event, Walmart already has offers on a number of Google-powered products.

We've highlighted the best Walmart/Google pre-Prime Day deals below:

Google Home Mini, 2-Pack | List Price: $78.00 | Now: $49.00

Google Smart Light Starter Kit – Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb | List Price: $55.00 | Now $31.00

Google Nest Hub | List $149.00 | Now $79.00

Google Home Max | List $399.00 | Now $249.00

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras, 3-Pack | List $397.00 | Now $347.00

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera | List $199.00 | Now $169.00

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | List $229.00 | Now $189.00

Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack | List $399.00 | Now $299.00

Google Nest x Yale Lock | List $279.00 | Now $229.00