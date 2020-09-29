Amazon Prime Day rivalled in AO sale – cheap 4K TVs, Philips Hue, tablets, more

Amazon Prime Day is now only a few weeks away and, boy, don't retailers know it. A host of rival retailers have just launched their very own sales in order to compete, and AO's is one of the most deals-stuffed we've seen.

AO's current sale has discounts on a load of top tech, too, including 4K TVs, laptops, tablets, smart home tech, appliances, coffee machines, gaming PCs and much more besides.

You can browse the full range of AO deals at the store itself by following the above link, or peruse a sample selection of the sort of deals available that has been curated by T3 below.

Samsung UE49RU7300 49" Curved Smart 4K HDR10+ TV | £399

This curved Samsung 4K TV is currently £50 off right now at AO, a fact that sees its price drop below the £400 mark. As well as un Ultra HD resolution, this TV also delivers HDR10+ and a bucket of Smart TV features, including an Apple TV app.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1" 32GB Wifi Tablet | £149

The Huawei MediaPad T5 delivers a large 1920 x 1200 10-inch screen, a 7-hour battery life, 32GB of storage space and a 5MB pixel camera, too. In-built Bluetooth and an Android OS completes the package. Now only £149 at AO.View Deal

Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine | £74

Nespresso and Magimix are two of the finest names in coffee, so when they get together you know it will be a quality product. The Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine is now available with a massive 50% price cut at AO, being available to bag now for £74. Free next-day delivery is included.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit | £109

Philips Hue smart bulbs are the best smart lights in available today, and right here the excellent E27 Starter Kit is available for just £109 at AO. Perfect for those looking to augment their home with smart lighting tech, the Starter Kit comes with the Philips Hue Hub as well as two colour-changing smart bulbs.View Deal

HP Envy 13 | £799

The HP Envy 13 delivers a premium Windows 10 laptop experience, with a Full HD touchscreen, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD combining wonderfully. It's super thin and light, too, meaning it is very portable, and its 10-hour battery life means you're not going to be running to a wall socket often. Now £799 at AO.View Deal

Currys is also currently running a sale of its own, too, so be sure to swing on by. You can also prepare for the winter holiday sales season by checking out T3's best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals guides.