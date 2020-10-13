Amazon Prime Day OnePlus 8 deal: save over £200 on this great all-rounder

If you're looking for a new 5G-ready phone, but don't want to break the bank, this OnePlus 8 Amazon Prime Day deal is just what you're after.



The handset is a slightly pared-back version of the T3's award winning OnePlus 8 Pro, and with 32% off for the duration of Prime Day, you can pick it up for the around the same price as the budget OnePlus Nord.

While the camera isn't on the level of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the OnePlus 8 has a smooth 90Hz display, impressive battery life, and houses the Snapdragon 865 processor. Check out the deal below:

OnePlus 8 5G 12GB RAM/ 256GB SIM-free | Was: £699 | Now: £473

With a massive saving of £226, this OnePlus 8 deal is unmissable. The smartphone is a solid all-rounder, offers plenty of storage, and is 5G ready, future-proofing your smartphone for a good few years – or until you decide to switch things up with a new one. Available in the classic Glacial Green, Prime members can snap one up between now and tomorrow. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales