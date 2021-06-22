Amazon Prime Day knocks 50% off SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Machine

Sunnier days are upon us and the garden is beckoning. With that thought in mind, it's always nice to have a cold drink on standby. That's why we've been diligently digging through the best Prime Day deals that Amazon Prime Day brings every year to unearth those hidden beverage-maker gems. One deal that's really caught our eye this year is for the SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Machine in the black colorway. With this nifty little gizmo, you can turn your plain old tap water into a fizzy glass of ice-cold sparkling water at the press of a button.

For the bubbliest water in the quickest time, you should look no further than the SodaStream Spirit Machine. It's hyper-handy for small gatherings, and it'll save you tons of time and effort when you really just want to kick back and relax in the sun without having to nip to the local shop to bulk-buy fizzy water. It's for this reason that we're pointing you in the direction of the SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker Machine for no-fuss fizzing and filling, which is now available with a £50 discount on Amazon Prime Day. And, remember, it's the black colorway version with the biggest price cut.

Half the battle when working these carbonated water machines is the ease of use — no one wants to spend time fiddling with complicated settings to spice your water up. The SodaStream, thankfully, makes the whole task of fizzing up your water wholly painless. With the touch of a button, you can have your bland old tap water shimmering with new bubbly goodness; it's certainly a new lease of life for your tap water, even helping you to save plastic along the way.

Another thing you want to avoid with a sparkling water-maker is for it to be cumbersome in your kitchen, seemingly jutting out of place amongst your favorite kitchen gadgets. The good news is that the SodaStream Spirit not only cuts the need to bulk purchase carbonated water, but it also looks sleek and is ergonomic enough to slot in amongst your existing kitchen setup.

With an original price tag of £99.99, you can now grab the SodaStream Spirit Machine in the black colorway for £49.99. That's a picture-perfect 50% discount that looks as nice on paper as it will on your bank statement. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal SodaStream Spirit Machine in black | Was: £99.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £50.00

To compare Amazon's deal price on the SodaStream Spirit Machine to other retailers be sure to consult the pricing chart below, which pulls through today's very best prices from retailers across the UK.

