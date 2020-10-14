Amazon Prime Day deal: Bargain memory foam mattress is now even cheaper

At T3, we've spent a lot of time hunting out the best mattress around, at the best prices. This stonking offer – part of this year's Amazon Prime Day event – knocks up to 25% off the AmazonBasics mattress, with three-zone support.
AmazonBasics memory foam mattress | Up to 25% off at Amazon.co.uk
These AmazonBasics mattresses are made from comfy, supportive foam layers. There's extra support where you need it, and excellent motion isolation With this discount it's one of the absolute cheapest mattresses we've ever seen.View Deal
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free trial now (you can always cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).
These great value medium-soft mattresses have a memory foam layer to cradle and support the body, as well as zoned support where it's needed, to keep your back happy. There's an ultra-soft, hypoallergenic cover to offer a cool, comfortable night's sleep. They're delivered rolled up for convenience, making them nice and easy to get into place, even if you're tight on space.
The exact saving on this Amazon Prime Day deal depends on which size you go for – there's 25% off a single, and 18% off the Double or King. Prices start at a stupidly cheap £114.99, making this one of the very best cheap mattress deals around.
Not sure if this is the right mattress for you? Head to our official best mattress ranking for some alternatives. If you're on a tight budget, we'd recommend checking Dormeo and IKEA. Check out the best prices for those below.
