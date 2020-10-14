Amazon Prime Day Aftershokz deal: save up to 30% on your new running headphones

Spatial awareness doesn't get much cheaper than this: Aftershokz deal brings the price down to as low as £55.96 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Aftershokz deal cheap aftershokz deal
(Image credit: Aftershokz / Amazon)
Matt Kollat

By

There is a great Bose SoundSport Free deal going on at the moment for Amazon Prime Day but if you don't like compromising your attention when you run/cycle while you listen to music, you must get the Aftershokz Aeropex open-ear headphones. The best running headphones for people who are keen on keeping their spatial awareness on high alert, the Aftershokz Aeropex doesn't cover the ears but resonates the cheekbones instead and provides surprisingly clear sound in the process.

• Shop all the discounted Aftershokz headphones, prices from £55.96 at Amazon

Interested in other running deals? How about some the best cheap Fitbit deals? We have those as well, just like the best Fitbit Versa deals and best Fitbit Charge deals, in case you are after the best fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming soon, better bookmark those pages too.

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Waterproof Bone Conduction Running Headphones | On sale for £119.96 | Was £149.95 | You save £29.99 at Amazon
The Aeropex sounds surprisingly for headphones that don't actually cover the ear at all. Not only that but these open-ear headphones are also featherlight, weighing a mere 26 grams, and have a battery life of up to 8 hours (playing time) or 10 days (standby), PLus they work as headsets too so you can take calls using the Aftershokz Aeropex. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

TOPICS
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.