Amazon Prime Day Aftershokz deal: save up to 30% on your new running headphones

There is a great Bose SoundSport Free deal going on at the moment for Amazon Prime Day but if you don't like compromising your attention when you run/cycle while you listen to music, you must get the Aftershokz Aeropex open-ear headphones. The best running headphones for people who are keen on keeping their spatial awareness on high alert, the Aftershokz Aeropex doesn't cover the ears but resonates the cheekbones instead and provides surprisingly clear sound in the process.

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Waterproof Bone Conduction Running Headphones | On sale for £119.96 | Was £149.95 | You save £29.99 at Amazon

The Aeropex sounds surprisingly for headphones that don't actually cover the ear at all. Not only that but these open-ear headphones are also featherlight, weighing a mere 26 grams, and have a battery life of up to 8 hours (playing time) or 10 days (standby), PLus they work as headsets too so you can take calls using the Aftershokz Aeropex. View Deal

