Amazon Fire Kids tablet prices plunge in early Black Friday deals super sale

T3 knows a thing or two about the best tablets on the market, as well as the best tablets for kids. This is why we know that Amazon's Fire brand of tablets are superb options for many people.

Amazon Fire tablets deliver strong all-round tablet experiences, and for children especially they are the best-in-class option.

And that is why we simply had to write about these stellar Amazon Fire Kids discounts that have just dropped at Amazon. They are simply some of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

What's even better is that the discounts are across the Fire for Kids range, including price cuts on everything from the entry level Fire 7 Kids tablet right up to the flagship Fire 10 Kids Pro slate. There's really a tablet for every child with a price cut.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids | Was: £99.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £40

A really impressive 40% discount here means the fantastic Fire 7 compact kids table is retailing for just £59.99 right now. This slate is ideal for small children as it is light and easy to hold in just one hand. The ideal first tablet experience, and now available for going on half price.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro | Was: £199.99 | Now: £139.99 | Saving: £60

The most premium kids tablet Amazon makes gets a fat 30% price cut here, which brings its price down from a penny shy of £200 to the lower price of £139.99. For slightly older kids and young teenagers this is a great fit, as it delivers a strong all-round hardware package and large screen.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro | Was: £139.99 | Now: £84.99 | Saving: £55

If you're looking for a tablet for kids and want a great all-rounder then the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is the tablet to choose. This tablet delivers an 8-inch screen, strong internal hardware and, just like Amazon's other tablets, a subscription to Kids+ and a protective bumper case. Now £55 off at Amazon.View Deal

These are really good prices from Amazon on its Fire Kids tablets and are easily Black Friday level in terms of quality. To see the prices at strong Amazon rival Currys, be sure to check out our comparison pricing chart below.