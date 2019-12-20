Amazon Echo Show 5 gets FANTASTIC last minute Christmas gift deal

If you've still got Christmas gift shopping to do and have been thinking of getting yourself, or a friend or family member a smart device this year, then this last minute deal on the Amazon Echo Show 5 is absolutely worth checking out.

That's because Amazon has dropped the price of the Amazon Echo Show 5 to the same price that is was on Black Friday, with the 5-star rated, screen-toting smart home hub and speaker system retailing for 38% less than it normally does.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is so good as it offers the exact same functionality that the original Echo Show does (which has a 10.1-inch screen), but does so in a much more every-room-friendly 5 inches.

That means you can use the Echo Show 5 as a smart home speaker, smart home hub for controlling all your smart home devices (bulbs, thermostats, cameras, etc) as well as an entertainment and information station.

Watching videos, following recipe instructions, or simply catching up on the daily news, weather and traffic is 100 per cent in the Echo Show 5's wheelhouse, as too making video calls to friends and family.

We think the Echo Show 5 is a great product, so the fact that it is now available with a going-on 40 per cent price cut, mere days before Christmas and with a delivery before the big day guarantee is fantastic. That's why we find this deal easy to recommend.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was £79.99 | now £49.99 | Available at Amazon

