Amazon Black Friday Philips Hue Starter Kit deal cuts serious cash off cost

Philips Hue is the foremost smart lighting brand in the world right now, which is why this Amazon Black Friday deal on its screw and bayonet fitting Starter Kits caught our eye here at T3.

The Hue Starter Kits are so good as they deliver everything you need to jump into the world of smart lighting in one easy to setup package. You get the brains of the operation, the Philips Hue Bridge, which controls the lighting, along with three colour-changing smart bulbs in your fitting of choice, as well as a neat dimmer switch, too, which allows you to cycle through brightness levels with a touch of a button.

This deal at Amazon cuts 30% off both the screw and bayonet kits, and the full details for both offers can be viewed below:

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | E27 Edison Screw | 30% saving | Now £118.25 | Available at Amazon

If your home is outfitted with screw fitted lights then this is the Philips Hue Starter Kit for you. You get three colour-changing smart bulbs, along with the Philips Hue Bridge (for controlling them all) and a Philips Hue Dimmer Switch. It's a great introductory package and, thanks to this 30% discount, the price is now £118.25 rather than £169.99. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | B22 Bayonet Cap | 30% saving | Now £118.58 | Available at Amazon

If bayonet fittings are your bag then this B22 incarnation of the Colour Ambiance Starter Kit is the package to go for. You get the same Philips Hue Bridge, Dimmer Switch and trio of colour-changing smart bulbs, as well as the same free delivery, too. Thanks to the 30% price cut, this is going for £118.58 right now at Amazon.View Deal

Why should you buy Philips Hue smart lights? Well, the Ambiance bulbs on offer are colour-changeable and voice-controllable, and can even be scheduled to turn on and off at certain times. As the lights are powered by LEDs they are also super effecitent, saving you big bucks on your energy bill, and they also offer the ability to shift not just in light colour, but light warmth, too.

As we show in our official Philips Hue review, the Hue ecosystem is also the best on the market today, both in terms of quality, and in terms of the range of lighting available. There are so many different types of lights, both indoor and outdoor, that building up and customizing your home's smart lighting just the way you want couldn't be easier.

For even more great Philips Hue deals be sure to check out today's best prices below:

