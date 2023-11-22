This amazing Black Friday deal turns your phone into a PlayStation Portal for a fraction of the price

I'm a big fan of the PlayStation Portal Remote Player – the new PlayStation 5 accessory from Sony. It's an ideal way to play PS5 games when the TV is unavailable, or even when you're on your holidays.

However, at £199.99 / $199.99, it's a pricey option for such portability – and that's considering you can even buy one. Stock has been very hard to come by since its launch a week ago.

That's why you might want to consider a very decent, much cheaper alternative, such as the Backbone One. It effectively turns an iPhone or Android phone into a PlayStation Portal at a fraction of the price – especially now that it has 30% off for Black Friday.

Backbone One UK deals

Backbone One (USB-C) PlayStation Edition for iPhone 15 / Android: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

The latest Backbone One PlayStation Edition has a USB-C connector so is ideal for most Android phones and the iPhone 15 family of devices.

Backbone One (Lightning) PlayStation Edition for iPhone: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

The original PlayStation Edition Backbone One comes with a Lightning connector so is compatible with all iPhones prior for the iPhone 15.

Backbone One (USB-C) for iPhone 15 / Android: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

Also available in black, the Backbone One isn't limited to PlayStation Remote Play, it can be used with other gaming apps and cloud streaming services.

Backbone One US deals

Backbone One (USB-C) PlayStation Edition for iPhone 15 / Android: was $99.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 series comes with USB-C, this 2nd generation Backbone One PlayStation Edition is ideal. It also works with most Android phones.

Backbone One (Lightning) PlayStation Edition for iPhone: was $99.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon

If you want to play games on any other iPhone prior to the iPhone 15, you'll need this original Backbone One PlayStation Edition, which comes with a Lightning connector.

Backbone One (USB-C) for iPhone 15 / Android: was $99.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon

As in the UK, there's a black Backbone One controller with USB-C connectivity. It's great for all Android devices, therefore, as well as iPhone 15.

Why consider the Backbone One controller?

Much like the (sold out) PlayStation Portal, a mobile device connected to a Backbone Controller can stream PS5 games via PlayStation Remote Play. This is through an iOS and Android app which connects to your own PlayStation 5 console no matter whether you are at home or away using mobile data or an external Wi-Fi network.

You can therefore play PS5 games you already own as if on a TV. One added benefit to the Backbone One and phone combo is that you can also use the controller for other games and services – such as Xbox Cloud Gaming.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account, you get instant access to 100s of games to stream wherever you have an internet connection.

Apple iPhone owners will also get 3-months worth of free access to Apple Arcade with any Backbone One purchase – even at these crazy Black Friday prices.